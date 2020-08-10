Luella "Lolly" Mae Thomson, 94, of Platte, SD passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at Platte Care Center Avera. A celebration of her life will be held at 3:00 P.M. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Mount Funeral Home in Platte. A Committal Service will follow at Platte City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 – 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home prior to services on Saturday. Social distancing will be practiced. The service will also be live-streamed.
Luella "Lolly" Mae (Kniffen) Thomson was born on January 5, 1926, north of Platte, SD, just inside the Brule County line to Harold W. and Mary Pauline (Fyler) Kniffen. She was the oldest of nine children. She graduated from Lake Andes High School in 1943 and went on to earn her teaching certificate from Springfield State Normal School and began teaching in rural Platte schools for seven years. One of those schools was the Riverside Schoolhouse. Those experiences provided her family with many lively stories.
On February 10, 1947 Luella was united in marriage to Theodore Edwin "Ed" Thomson at the First Presbyterian Church in Lake Andes, SD. To this union one son, Daniel Lee was born.
An active member of the Platte Hospital Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary and Olive Presbyterian Church – she taught the three year old Sunday School class for many years. She always delighted in pointing out people in the community that were in that class. She also served many roles in the Olive Presbyterian Women, including holding a state office. In the 1970's Luella and Ed served as the OPC Sr. High Advisors. Many hours were spent in their basement playing ping pong and pool, or sitting at the picnic table out in their yard.
Luella had many talents; early on she taught piano lessons in her home and later, she taught guitar lessons. She had a knack with numbers and used that talent to serve as a Bookkeeper for the Platte Implement. In the 1980's she worked at Platte Livestock cooking. Her potato salad and apple pies were enjoyed by many.
In 1998, Luella lived in Mason City, IA at a senior living facility part of the year. She led many activities there and all of the residents enjoyed her creativity. You could always find a good game of Rummikub in her apartment, enjoyed by family and friends.
Grateful for having shared in Lolly's life are: her son, Daniel Thomson and wife, Barbara of Manly, IA; her grandson and two great granddaughters, Theodore Paul Thomson and wife, Sandy – Hannah Lahner and Hadleigh Thomson of Charles City, IA; her granddaughter, Kelly Thomson of Mason City, IA; a brother, Kenneth "Snooks" (Sharon) Kniffen; two sisters: Charolette Carda and Claudette (Robert) Pesicka; three sisters-in-law: Polly Kniffen, Joan Kniffen and Beverly Kniffen; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins, including Donna Westra of Platte.
Lolly was preceded in death by her husband, Ed in 1989; her parents; five brothers: Harold L. "Sonny" Kniffen and first wife, Germaine, Robert Duaine "Beebee" Kniffen, Donnavon "Dean" Kniffen, Darold "Spud" Kniffen and Elmer Joe "Bud" Kniffen; and a brother-in-law, Ernie Carda.
Memorials in Lolly's honor may be directed to: Olive Presbyterian Women, PO Box 575, Platte, SD 57369 or Campbell-Timmerman American Legion Auxiliary, c/o Bonnie Hoppe, PO Box 362, Platte, SD 57369.
Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.