Luella Rayman passed away on October 13, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home, Lennox, SD, at the age of 101 due to complications of Covid 19.



Luella was born on March 9, 1919 in Geddes, South Dakota, the third child of Oliver and Bessie Rayman.



Luella attended 12 years of school in Geddes and graduated from high school in 1937.



She was employed by Western Union as a manager/telegrapher in Hot Springs, Vermillion and Aberdeen, SD. Moving to Chicago she attended Bryant & Stratton Business College and was employed in that city as an administrative assistant/office manager by the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul & Pacific Railroad, Bankers Life & Casualty Company, Wilding Motion Pictures and Bell & Howell Company. During the time she was with Bell & Howell, she worked three years for the firm in Dallas and Houston, TX. She retired from Bell & Howell's Human Resources Department in 1984.



After retirement, she moved to Seattle, WA where she resided for seven years before moving to Sioux Falls.



Since moving to Sioux Falls in 1992, she was active as a volunteer at Sioux Valley Hospital, the Hospice program, Parkinson's Support Group and at the Center for Active Generations computer group.



Her mother, father, sister Lucille, brother Ford and wife Maxine, brother Bruce and wife Jean precede her in death.



She is survived by five nieces- Cathy Watson, Edmond, OK, Nancy Gruenhagen, Mankato, MN, Penny Valentine, Carmel, IN, Peggy Nelsen, Vermillion, SD and Lea Wigton, Delafield, WI, eight great nieces and nephews and 16 great-great nieces and nephews.



A private family service will take place at a later date.

