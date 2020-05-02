Luke Ryan Timmer, age 18, was called to heaven on Thursday, April 30th, 2020.



A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, in order to keep everyone safe.



Luke was born June 4th, 2001 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and had been living and attending school at LifeScape for the last several years.



Luke's squinty eyed smile and sense of humor was his trademark and would brighten even the worst of days. Even though Luke was non-verbal he had a perfect way of communicating with just his eyes. He especially enjoyed watching a good movie from his extensive movie collection or watching the Nascar races with his dad.



Grateful for having shared his life are his parents, Cindy and Charlie Timmer of Sioux Falls; his sister, Maggie Timmer, Sioux Falls; his sister, Becca (Dan) Erikson and his niece Adeline and nephews Stetson and Porter, Sioux Falls. Also grieving his loss are his maternal grandparents Mardell and Jerry Klockman, Sioux Falls; his paternal grandparents Ron and Sondra Timmer, Sioux Falls; and a host of other relatives and friends.



We would also like to say a special thank you to all medical staff at LifeScape, who became like a part of the family, for all their love and support to Luke.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to LifeScape Fisher Coon Unit.

