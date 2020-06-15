Obituary of Luverne Yvonne VanDerWerff

Armour - Luverne VanDerWerff, 94, died at Douglas County Memorial Hospital in Armour on Sunday, June 14, 2020. A private family ceremony will be held.



Luverne Yvonne VanDerWerff was born April 9, 1926 to Leo and Alice (Kiel) Hamburg in Douglas County, SD. She attended country school through the eighth grade and graduated from Corsica High School in 1945. Continuing her education, she received a teaching certificate from Springfield Junior College and taught country school in Douglas County until her marriage to Don VanDerWerff, June 29, 1949 in Mitchell SD. The couple raised their family of four sons on the VanDerWerff homestead near Armour and retired to town in 1988.



Luverne was a lifelong member of Grandview Reformed Church, where she served in many areas: Sunday School/Bible School, Sunshine Circle and Ladies' Aid, Women of Hope, Spring Carnival, Women's Bible Studies, and Meals on Wheels. She was a member of the Douglas Co. Historical Association, PEO, Red Hats, and Lorain Theater Volunteers. She will be remembered for her genuine love of people and desire that others know Jesus as Savior and Friend. She practiced hospitality to all and enjoyed opening her home and heart to family, friends and those in need. Her curiosity about the world led her on many travel adventures with the goal of visiting all the continents; she was short one…Antarctica. She'll be remembered as a gift giver, sharing her talents in needlework, quilting, baking, and china painting. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and made homemaking and family her highest calling and purpose.



Luverne died on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Douglas County Memorial Hospital in Armour at the age of 94. She is survived by her four sons, Jim (Ginger) of Beaver Lake, NE, Jerry (Karen) of Phoenix, AZ, Mark (Margaret) of Armour, SD and Doug (Betty) of Madison, SD. ; two sisters, Mary Lou Kredit of Newton, IA and Marjorie Therrell of Seabrook, TX; ten grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 9 adopted Armour grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two brothers, Melvin and Dean Hamburg; and granddaughter, Kim Petrillo.



Memorials may be given to Douglas County Memorial Hospital in Armour. A private family ceremony will be held.





