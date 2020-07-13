Родилась 5 ноября 1944 года в селе Н. Маячка, Херсонской области. Ребенком вместе с матерью Верой и старшим братом Борисом, переехали жить в г. Душанбе, Таджикистан. Там она закончила школу и колледж, и получила диплом : повар 4-го розряда. Вышла замуж, родила дочь Анжелу в 1964 году. В конце 1968 года вместе с матерью и дочерью вернулись назад на Украину, в город Херсон. Сначала работала поваром на судостроительном заводе, затем в 1971 году стала работать на судне в Херсонском речном порту. В 1993 году приняла Господа, как личного Спасителя. В 1997 году по просьбе дочери приехала жить в США, город Су-Фолс, где стала членом в церкви «First Slavic Church», а затем перешла в церковь «Light to the World», где 9 июля в 2020 году отошла в вечность. Дети Анжела и Степан благодарят ее, что она дала жизнь своей дочери, и поэтому она имеет благословенное наследие от Господа. Дети: Степан и Анжела; Внуки: Антон, Илья, Юля, Елисон, Еммануил, Назар, Марк, Артем, Диана, Рувим, Эдвард, Джейсон. Правнуки: Mica, Benjamin, Izabella, Sofiya, Zoriyana, Adam, Ninnela (в вечности). Слава Господу за все Его деяния. С благодарностью - семья Стефанюк. Lyubov Kasimova Lyubov was born on the 5th of November 1944 in the village of Nova Mayachka, Khersonskaya Oblast. As a child, along with her mother Vera and brother Boris, they moved to live in the city of Dushanbe in Tajikistan. There she finished her primary schooling and obtained a college education. She received a diploma certifying her as a chef of the 4th category. In 1964, she was married and blessed with a baby girl which she named Anzhelika. At the end of 1968 Lyubov, along with her daughter, moved back to Ukraine to the city of Kherson. After she moved back Lyubov began working as a chef in a shipbuilding factory, later in 1971, she began working as a chef on a ship that made anchor in the Kherson port. In 1993, she accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior. In 1997, at the behest of her daughter, she moved to the United States and made her home in Sioux Falls. She originally became a member of the First Slavic Church until joining the “Light to the World” church. On the 9th of July she left this world behind and moved on to spend eternity with her Lord and Savior. Her children, Angela and Stepan, are grateful that she gave life to her daughter and because of it she has an immense blessing from the Lord. Children: Stepan and Angela Grandchildren: Anton, Illya, Yuliya, Allyson, Emmanuel, Nazar, Mark, Artem, Diana, Ruvim, Edward, Jaison Great-grandchildren: Mica, Benjamin, Izabella, Sofiya, Zoryana, Adam, Ninella (in eternity) Praise the Lord for all his great works! With immense gratitude -Stefanyuk Family

