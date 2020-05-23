Marcene Gloria Miller was born September 25, 1933 on a farm one mile west of Chancellor, SD. She was the 4th of 5 children born to Matilda (Krull) and Elwood G. Miller. Marcene attended 8 grades at country school district #90 then was a cheerleader and graduated Valedictorian from Chancellor High School in 1951.On her parent's 28th Wedding anniversary, September 26, 1951, Marcene married William (Bill) Kromminga at the Chancellor Reformed Church, Chancellor, SD as Rev. Ralph Van Rheenan officiated. They lived is Sioux Falls where Marcene worked for Rice Bothers Commission Firm form 1951- 1953. In 1953 she joined her husband Bill at Camp Carson, Co. during the Korean Conflict. In Colorado Springs Marcene was employed at Colorado Springs Supply Co in the billing dept. using a huge bill machine to process the invoices.In 1954 they moved to Fort Knox, KY near Elizabethtown. A year later they returned to Sioux Falls, SD. To supplement their income, Marcene was employed by Power City Radio Co, Rich Brothers, Fireworks, Montgomery Wards in the Ladies apparel, church secretary at the First Reformed Church. For 11 years she was the receptionist for Dr. James H. Shaeffer, MD. During these years, they had two children, William Timothy (Tim) Kromminga and Melinda Jean (Mindy) Kromminga.January 1, 1981 Marcene and Bill Kromminga along with Art and Lorna Sinkey formed the A & B Business Equipment, Inc., in Sioux Falls, SD where Marcene worked as the bookkeeper for 13 years until the business was sold in 1993. She continued to work part time there until she retired in 1995.Marcene loved her church and was active as a Sunday School teacher and Bible School teacher. Along with Bill they were Youth Sponsors and Involved in Couples Club. She participated in the Reformed Church of America Women, Bible studies and many other activities. She attended the first service of Good New Reformed Church in the pastors home and became a charter member in 1980. Many of the church wood beams were stained and finished by Marcene with her favorite bible verses written on the back.Left to mourn her passing are her husband of 68 years, William (Bill) Kromminga, a son, W. Tim (Kori) Kromminga, daughter (Melinda) Mindy, (Wayne) Klein; grandchildren, Matthew (Kellee) Klein, Melissa Klein, Kate (Shawn) Robinson, Thomas Kromminga, Mary Kromminga and seven great grandchildren; a sister Doris Rippentrop, sister-in-law's, Evelyn Miller and Arlis Vietor and numerous nieces and nephews, Marcene is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Elvera, and Elnora and a brother Nolan.Funeral services for Marcene will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Good News Reformed Church in Sioux Falls, visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the church on Tuesday.Marcene's funeral will be simultaneously live streamed on Zoom.Join Zoom MeetingMeeting ID: 942 5408 8403In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be directed to the Good News Reformed Church in Sioux Falls or Avera Hospice at Avera Foundation.