Margaret Ann Beiswanger, 76, of Mitchell, SD passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Avera Dougherty Hospice House, Sioux Falls, SD. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Kimball, SD with a 9:45 A.M. Rosary. A Committal Service will follow at St. Margaret's Catholic Cemetery. Mount Funeral Home of Kimball is assisting with arrangements.
Margaret Ann (Schlepuetz) Beiswanger was born on October 25, 1944 to Herbert and Mary Ellen (Westendorf) Schlepuetz in Mitchell, SD. She graduated from Kimball High School in 1963 and went on to attend Mitchell Technical Institute.
On June 15, 1974 Margaret was united in marriage to John W. Beiswanger at St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Kimball. Margie had been employed in the Sanford USD Medical Center Kitchen in Sioux Falls until her retirement in 2009.
Margie was a member of St. Margaret's Catholic Church and enjoyed crocheting, reading a good book, completing puzzles, watching basketball and going bowling.
Grateful for having shared in Margaret's life: her sister, Elizabeth (Gilbert) Wipf of Windom, MN; her brother, William (Mary) Schlepuetz of Colorado Springs, CO; along with two nephews and a niece.
Margaret was preceded in death by: her husband, John Beiswanger (1987); and her parents, Herbert and Mary Ellen Schlepuetz.
Memorials in Margie's honor may be directed to: Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.