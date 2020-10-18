Margaret Lilly Hawkinson went home to be with Jesus on October 16, 2020, at the age of 81.



Margaret was born to Major and Martha Carver on April 10, 1939, in Mill Springs, Missouri. As one of 12 children she grew up understanding the value of a close-knit family.







When Margaret was attending high school in Pierre, South Dakota, she worked as a waitress at the Capitol Cafe. She met a handsome young man, Richard ""Dick"" Hawkinson, who was working in the Purchasing Department of the Capitol Building. They were joined in marriage two years later at the Capitol Heights Baptist Church on June 23, 1957. They eventually moved to Vermillion, South Dakota and then to Sioux Falls, South Dakota where they raised 4 children together, Deb, Dave, Kim and Kris.







Margaret worked as the Human Resource Director for 16 years for Olson Oil Company. She served on the Board of Directors at the Alpha Center for many years. In addition to being a devoted mother, Margaret was a passionate advocate for the unborn. She also opened her home to several foster children. Throughout her life, she held an unwavering faith in God and love for Jesus, which she never failed to share with those she met. She also enjoyed singing hymns, gardening, cooking and spending time with friends.



One of the greatest joys of her life was becoming a grandma. She poured her whole heart into loving and helping to raise her grandchildren. Some of them are potty-trained thanks to Grandma Margaret, and others have memories of the best meals because of what a fabulous cook she was. In fact, her cooking became famous when her grandkids wrote stories at school about her Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes and caramel rolls. She taught Sunday School, led Bible studies and was even a counselor at church camp.







Grateful for having shared her life are: her husband, Dick; her daughter, Deb (Bob) Westphal, her son Dave (Teresa) Hawkinson, daughters, Kim (Don) Karras and Kris (Todd) Olson; 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.



The family asks that memorials be directed to the Alpha Center in Sioux Falls, SD.



A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home. A private family committal service will precede the service. The family will be present one hour prior to the service to greet friends.





