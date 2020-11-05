Margaret Bickel, age 87, dearly loved wife, mother of two, grandmother of five, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020, at Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Margaret was the fourth of seven children born to John and Hilda Schmidt on August 24, 1933, in Pipestone, Minnesota.



Margaret grew up on the family farm in rural Pipestone County, Minnesota. She attended high school in Pipestone, Minnesota, where she was a saxophone player, and a proud member of the Pipestone Arrows marching band. Her siblings ""fondly"" recall, to their amusement, her practice sessions at the dining room table.



After graduation, she worked as a teller at the Pipestone County Bank. She and her adventurous sister Carol then made the decision to move and work in Anchorage, Alaska for two years. She returned to Minnesota and moved to Mankato where she resumed her bank teller occupation. Every Friday, for social purposes, employees at her bank as well as a neighboring bank would meet for drinks. It was at one of these socials that she met her future husband Murlyn Ronald Bickel who happened to work at the neighboring bank. They married on June 1, 1963, in Pipestone, Minnesota. The young couple then moved to Selby, South Dakota as Murlyn was employed at the 1st National Bank of Selby, while Margaret stayed at home with her young children Chris and Tom. Margaret enjoyed participating in the women's social group and having coffee with the ladies. Despite her arthritic handicap, she was a very good cook. She was also a very good seamstress and made clothes for herself and her children. She regularly attended St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Selby.



After 38 years residing in Selby, Murlyn, now retired, and Margaret moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota to be closer to their daughter Chris, and her three children Greg, Parker, and Chase.



Margaret's five grandchildren were her pride and joy. She thoroughly enjoyed attending a plethora of events for her grandkids. Swim meets, Baseball games, Triathlons, Basketball games, Piano recitals, Band and chorus concerts. Track events, Confirmations, First Communions. Margaret made admirable attempts to attend most of these events both in Sioux Falls, SD as well as Burnsville, MN where her son Tom lived.



Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Murlyn Ronald Bickel, in addition to her parents, John William and Hilda Dorothy Schmidt, as well as her brother Earl Henry Schmidt and sister Carol Pauline Kaiser.



She is survived by her daughter Christine (Mitch) Brandner of Sioux Falls, SD, and her son Thomas (Kimberly) Bickel, from Peoria, AZ. Other survivors include her brother John (Delores) Schmidt, her sisters Jean ""Susie"" (Wallace) Jones, Marilyn (Terence) Schutz, Kathy (Bill) Clayton, and her five grandchildren Greg, Parker, and Chase Brandner, as well as Sara and Molly Bickel.



In lieu of flowers, kindly direct memorial to St. Anthony Catholic Church, Selby, SD.



Private family services will take place later this month with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.

