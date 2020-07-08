Margaret Mary Hettinger, 86, of White Lake, SD passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Platte Health Center Avera, Platte, SD. Funeral Mass is 10:30 A.M. Friday, July 10, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in White Lake. A Committal Service will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 – 10:30 A.M. prior to services on Friday. Social distancing will be practiced. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements.
Margaret Mary (Schladweiler) Hettinger was born on January 29, 1934 in Farmer, SD to Peter and Frances (McVey) Schladweiler. She attended a Catholic School in Farmer and worked for several laundries in Mitchell, SD. On June 25, 1966 Margaret was united in marriage to Gerald Christopher Hettinger at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Farmer.
Margaret was a farmwife and enjoyed many hobbies including caring for cats and raising chickens. She sold eggs to local hatcheries and customers for about 50 years. She helped on the farm as well as enjoying gardening, houseplants, cooking, baking and canning dill pickles, tomatoes and sweet corn. She listened to Country music and liked to watch the Catholic Sunday TV Mass and Molly B Polka Party. She was happy spending time with her family.
Margaret was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in White Lake, SD.
Grateful for having shared in Margaret's life: her three children: Gary (Dana) Hettinger of Ethan, SD, Judy Hettinger of White Lake, SD and Jerry (Stephanie) Hettinger of White Lake, SD; four grandchildren: Alyssa Hettinger of Sioux Falls, SD, Logan Hettinger of Ethan, SD, Joe and Weston Hettinger of White Lake, SD; a sister, Kathy (Ray) Myers of Apache Junction, AZ; a brother, Jim (Sharyn) Schladweiler of Mitchell, SD; two sisters-in-law: Jean (Dunn) Biteler of Sioux Falls, SD and Arlette (Ries) Hettinger of Mitchell, SD; three brothers-in-law: Robert Dunn of White Lake, SD, Ronald (Joan) Dunn of Sioux Falls, SD and Eugene Ries of Mitchell, SD; along with many nieces and nephews.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of over 51 years, Gerald Hettinger (May 21, 2018); her parents, Peter and Frances (McVey) Schladweiler; parents-in-law: Peter Hettinger, Lucy (Reinesch) Hettinger Dunn and Glenn Dunn; two sisters-in-law: Margaret (Hettinger) Haines and Mary Ann (Dunn) Ries; six brothers-in-law: George Hettinger (infant twin of Gerald), Lawrence Hettinger, Norbert and Lawrence Hettinger (in infancy), Loren Haines and Emroy Biteler; a niece, Arlene Brenden; a nephew, Deacon Thomas Bates; two nephew's daughters: Molly Schladweiler and Laura Bates; and two niece's daughters: Christine Fontaine and Carly Dougherty.
