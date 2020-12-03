Marguerite Irene Hubers, 96, of Platte, SD passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society – Corsica, SD. Funeral Services are 10:30 A.M. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the New Holland Christian Reformed Church. A Committal Service will follow at New Holland Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Friday, December 4, 2020 with a 7:00 P.M. Prayer Service. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements. The service will be live-streamed under "Photos and Videos" on our website and through Mount Funeral Homes Facebook page.
Marguerite Irene (Vanden Bos) Hubers was born on August 31, 1924 to Dick and Bertha (Meyerink) Vanden Bos at home on the family farm in Charles Mix County, SD. She attended Platte Schools and was united in marriage to Marvin H. Hubers on February 8, 1945 on the same family farm where she was born. She was his faithful caregiver for many of the 47 years they were together.
Marguerite took to farm life and liked being outdoors, fishing, swimming or running the windrower for oats. She also raised chickens for butchering and eggs, as well as cattle and hogs. A devoted wife and mother who was an excellent cook, known for her delicious bread. No one ever left hungry when she would bring lunch to the field. Her talents extended to sewing as she would often make the girls' clothes.
Marguerite was an active member of the New Holland Christian Reformed Church, the Ladies Aid, a Calvinettes Counselor and a regular attendee of Coffee Break Bible Study. She enjoyed following her children and grandchildren's activities while supporting the school and participating in the Dakota Christian School Auxiliary.
Grateful for having shared in Marguerite's life, her four children: Harley (Cindy) Hubers of Harrison, SD, Beverly (Lawrie) Lefers of Corsica, SD, Dennis (Kay Ann) Hubers of Harrison, SD, son-in-law, Todd Vander Pol of Glen Allen, VA and Brenda (Larry) Baan Hofman of Corsica, SD; 19 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; two sisters: Darlene Lefers of Corsica, SD and Dorothy Vander Tuin of Platte, SD; a stepsister, Jean Platje of Springfield, SD; a stepbrother, Bruce Vanden Bos of Platte, SD; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Vanden Bos of Washington; along with many nieces and nephews.
Proceeding her in death was: her husband, Marvin Hubers (1992); a daughter, Jill Vander Pol (2017); a grandson, Paul Lefers; her parents, Dick and Bertha Vanden Bos; stepmother, Jessie; and four siblings: Ilena Jongsma, Bill Vanden Bos, Bernice Jeager and Dale Vanden Bos.
Memorials in Marguerite's honor may be directed to: Dakota Christian School, 37614 SD Hwy 44, Corsica, SD 57328.
Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.