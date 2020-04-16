Home

Kober Funeral Home
802 E Washington St
Elk Point, SD 57025
(605) 356-2633
To be announced at a later date
Marianne Evelyn Jensen


1919 - 2020
Marianne Evelyn Jensen Obituary
Marianne (Mary) Jensen, 100, a lifelong resident of Elk Point passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Prairie Estates Healthcare & Rehab Center in Elk Point.

Marianne Evelyn Jensen was born on September 11, 1919 in Spink, South Dakota to Robert and Harriet Jensen. She moved with her family at an early age to Elk Point where she spent most of the rest of her life.

Mary graduated from Elk Point High School and went on to receive her teaching degree from the University of S.D., in Springfield. She started her teaching career in a country school and went on to teach in Jr high, high school and retired from teaching as Dean of Women at the University of Springfield. Following her retirement, she returned to Elk Point where she worked for Curry Hybrid Seed Company in the business office for 10 years. After retirement from Curry's, she spent summers in Elk Point and winters in Yuma, Arizona.

Mary is survived by her seven nieces and nephews, several great-nieces and great-nephews, and her close friends, the Bob Geary family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, Merle, Glenn, Jerry, and Wayne; three sisters, Esther, Betty, and Fern; five nephews, and a close friend, Dorothy Richer.

Services will be at a later date.
Published in KELOLAND on Apr. 16, 2020
