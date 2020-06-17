Marianne Helena Skovly, age 94, passed away peacefully at Ava's House Hospice in Sioux Falls, SD on June 15, 2020.



She was born in 1926 in Walters, MN to Christian and Anna Schreitmueller. She graduated from high school in 1943, from Kiester, MN and attained her degree in Education at Wartburg College in 1947. Marianne enjoyed activities that included marching band, choir, and German club. She thoroughly enjoyed teaching high school aged students. She later served as a substitute teacher in the Yankton area and surrounding communities, while raising her three children. Marianne was united in marriage to Archie L. Skovly in 1954 at Eastside Lutheran in Sioux Falls, SD. During their marriage they lived in Aberdeen, Sioux Falls and Yankton. They raised three children; Todd, Kirk and Lisa.



Marianne's great joys in life included; raising her family, gardening, glass etching, collecting agates, antiquing, hunting, fishing, card games and bird watching. In later years she took special joy in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to read and was an expert crossword-puzzler!! She was an avid supporter of veteran's organizations and Christian charities.



Survivors include her children; Todd (Lola), Kirk, and Lisa (Mark). She is also survived by her brother, Sylvester Schreitmueller, 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Christian and Anna Schreitmueller and her late husband Archie L Skovly.



Public visitation with the family, will be held on Thursday June 18th from 5-7 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, SD. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.



Due to current COVID-19 precautions, a private family church service will be held Friday. Family and friends are welcome to attend graveside burial at Woodlawn Cemetery at approximately 11:00 a.m. Social distancing and masks encouraged.

