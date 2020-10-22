Marie (Mosterd) Kok, 93, of Platte, SD passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Platte Care Center Avera, joyfully meeting her Lord and Savior. Memorial Services are 2:00 P.M. Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Platte Christian Reformed Church. A private family Committal Service will take place at Platte City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Mount Funeral Home in Platte with a 7:00 P.M. Prayer Service. Memorial Service will be live-streamed.
Marie (Mosterd) Kok was born on December 28, 1926 to Martinus and Nina (Schelhaas) Mosterd at the family home in Corsica, SD. She graduated from Corsica High School in 1944. On October 9, 1946 Marie was united in marriage to Orin Kok at the Corsica Christian Reformed Church. They lived on a farm, which was the family's home place, near New Holland, SD raising their three children.
Marie was a faithful member of the Christian Reformed Church in Platte, SD.
Marie enjoyed teaching school beginning at the age of 18 years. She later attended Southern State College in Springfield, SD taking summer courses for many years, finally graduating in 1971. After taking a few years off to raise her children, she went back to full time teaching in various one room schools and retired in 1991. She continued to substitute teach a few more years only in country schools.
Marie moved to Platte with her family in 1964. Meeting new neighbors, she started a coffee fellowship every Saturday morning that continued on when she moved into the Platte Care Center on July 20, 2017. Those Saturday morning coffees were important to her.
Marie also loved traveling to many places in the US. Her most memorable were to Alaska and four trips to the Netherlands visiting her father's family. She also loved planning many Kok family reunions.
Grateful to have shared her life, her three children: David (Gloria) Kok of Platte, SD, Deanne (John) Rasmussen of Platte, SD and Sandra (Dennis) Plooster of Sioux Falls, SD; eight grandchildren: Melissa (Marty) Kopplin, Mike (Anjanette) Kok, Michelle (Patrick) Hubers, Matthew Kok, Mari Beth (Daren) Baumberger, Jeremy (Angie) Rasmussen, Travis (Yvette) Plooster and Jarrod Plooster; 17 great grandchildren: Emma and Madelyn Kopplin, Zander, Javen, Tovie, Brekyn, Kelby and Ryker Kok, Owen and Trever Hubers, Jozel and Jetzen Kok; Sadie and Piper Rasmussen, Braedyn, Taelyn and Addisyn Plooster; a sister, Arvilla Anys of West Olive, MI; a brother, Bud (Jenean) Mosterd of Holland, MI; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends far and wide.
Marie was preceded in death by: her husband, Orin Kok (2001); her parents, Martinus and Nina Mosterd; a brother, John (MaryLois) Mosterd; a brother-in-law, Jim Anys; and three grandchildren: Baby Boy Kok (1972), Jamie Rasmussen (1973) and Chad Plooster (1994).
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marie's honor may be directed to: Platte Care Center, c/o Activities Dept., PO Box 200, Platte, SD 57369 or Platte Christian Reformed Church, PO Box 386, Platte, SD 57369.
Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.