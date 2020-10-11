1/1
Marie Marjorie Noteboom
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Corsica - Marie Noteboom, 99, died at Good Samaritan Society in Corsica on Thursday, October 8, 2020. There will be a private family ceremony. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Armour.

Marie Marjorie Noteboom was born on March 17, 1921 in Douglas County, SD to John and Jennie (De Vries) Bobeldyk. She attended school in rural Douglas County. On November 23, 1938 she married Martin W. Noteboom. To this union, three sons were born: Roger, Robert, and Larry. Marie operated the restaurant at Corsica Livestock for 27 years. She was a member of the Corsica Christian Reformed Church and Dorcas Society. She was always interested in keeping up-to-date with her 7 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren (which included triplet girls).

Happy for having shared in her life are her son, Larry (Barbara) Noteboom, daughter-in-law, Juna Noteboom, grandchildren, Mark (Cheri) Noteboom, Cal (Brenda) Noteboom, Troy (Laura) Noteboom, Chuck (Traci) Noteboom, Kim (Todd) Pechtl, and Clay (Stacie) Noteboom, 12 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren, sister, LuVerne Star, sister-in-law, Clara Noteboom, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin, 2 sons, Roger and Robert, granddaughter, Shanon, siblings, Esther Ligtenberg, Evelyn Bordewyk, Everett (Bob) Bobeldyk, parents and in-laws.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Koehn Bros Funeral Home
821 Main St
Armour, SD 57313
(605) 724-2370
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Koehn Bros Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved