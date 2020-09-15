Marilyn G. Benson, age 88, of Lakefield, MN formerly of Canby, MN, died on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Funeral service will begin at 10:30 Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Baltic. Service will be livestreamed beginning at 10:30 AM at the Minnehaha Funeral Home & Cremation Services Facebook Page. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Friday, September 18th, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Benton Lutheran Cemetery, rural Crooks. Memorials may be directed to the St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Due to the current health situation we are asking that everyone please wear a mask.



Marilyn was born on June 8, 1932, in Lone Rock Township, Moody County, to Anton and Minnie (Franklin) Ellingson. She graduated from Egan High School in 1950, and from the Sioux Valley Hospital Nursing School in 1953. On November 21, 1953, she was united in marriage to Arlen Benson. The couple settled in Canby, Minnesota where Marilyn worked as a nurse at the Canby Hospital for 33 years. Arlen died on March 26, 2008. She moved to Lakefield in 2012.



She was an active member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Canby and then was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Lakefield. Marilyn and Arlen enjoyed their trips on tour buses around the country. Many memories were also made while camping with family at Long Lake and Big Stone Lake. Marilyn loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marilyn loved making quilts for her family and friends.



She will be deeply missed by her children: Gene (Patricia) Benson of Frazee, MN; Karin (Craig) Rubis of Lakefield, MN; Keith (Jalene) Benson of Volga, SD; Gayle (Duane) Erickson of Andover, MN; & Jon (Rebecca) Benson of Circle Pines, MN; fourteen grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Lyle Benson, Sioux Falls; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Arlen; parents; sisters: Phyllis Swenson and Joy Hall; brother, James Ellingson; infant sister, Vivian; sister-in-law, Darlene Davis.

