Marilyn June Revier, 87, Sioux Falls, SD, passed away peacefully at 11:59 pm on July 6, 2020.



Marilyn was born July 31st, 1932, to A. Ben and Mattie Anderson at the family farm in Veblen, SD, the fourth of seven children. She enjoyed going to school and growing up in a small town. She loved sharing stories about her country school, classmates, and teachers. Her father died when she was nine, a life-shattering loss. She was confirmed into the Christian faith at Veblen Lutheran Church, which was a very special day in her life. At age 15, she contracted Polio and spent one year at the Sister Kenny Institute in Minneapolis, MN. The world may see this only as a negative, but this situation made Marilyn stronger. After she left the hospital and went back to Veblen, she became an incredible baker, cook, seamstress, knitter, and a lifelong voracious reader.



In 1952, Marilyn moved to Minneapolis with her sister Floye and nephew Darryl. There, she was a receptionist and bookkeeper at a music store. Marilyn met Ray E. Revier at age 18 through her brother Ben. They dated on and off due through the Korean War. The minute Ray returned, he took Marilyn out to the movies and proposed to her, not wanting to spend another second apart. That day, Valentine's Day 1955, Ray gave Marilyn her most treasured item: her engagement ring. She'd been told she'd never walk after recovering from polio, but she worked hard to walk down the aisle, accompanied by her Uncle Henry when she and Ray were married on September 3rd, 1955 at Veblen Lutheran Church. They honeymooned in the Black Hills and came home to start their life together in Minneapolis. She absolutely loved being a wife and taking care of others. Larry was born 1957 in Minneapolis and Patty was born in 1959 in Fargo, ND.



They moved to Sioux Falls, SD in 1966 so Ray could sell insurance. They became active members of Our Savior's Lutheran Church and built their home together on South Walts where she lived until her death. Their daughter Jackie was born in 1969 and Marybeth in 1972. She took the job of raising her children and grandchildren very seriously, instilling the value of hard work in each of them. She was a true matriarch who required us to respect others and ourselves, to love all, work hard always, and carry ourselves through this world with confidence. She taught her grandchildren to be ladies and gentlemen, sewed their clothes, taught them to cook and bake, played endless cards with them, read aloud countless books, made everyone's favorite foods (including a cookie jar that was never empty), and made sure they never forgot their value.



After the children were all in school, Marilyn became known for her in-home daycare, influencing hundreds of children in Sioux Falls, most of whom still visited and had ongoing relationships with her. The ""babysitting kids"" lovingly remember her sandwiches, birthday cakes, hot meals, sockball, and dancing to 'Footloose.' Through these children she helped raise, she has given the world educators, doctors, lawyers, musicians, and so much more.



As much as Marilyn was a wonderful mother, she was a caring daughter as well. Her mother Mattie moved to Sioux Falls in 1980, and Marilyn was so happy to have her mother back in her daily life. She was devastated at the death of her beloved Ray on June 11, 2006, but rebuilt her life to continue to support her children and grandchildren. We are forever grateful she rallied from this loss to provide 14 more years of love and guidance for her family.



Marilyn is survived by her children, Larry (Robin) Revier of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Jackie (Rob) Freese of Sioux Falls, SD, Marybeth (Riccardo) Tarabelsi of Sioux Falls, SD, and Patty (Paul) Bunkers of Houston, TX. Her joy in life was her grandchildren, Bridget (Connor) Puckett, Chance (Kira) Freese, Olivia Revier, Hank Freese, Grace Revier, Dante Tarabelsi, Berent Tarabelsi, Margeaux Freese, and Jaxon Tarabelsi. She is also survived by her sister Rena Hansen of Sioux Falls and in-laws David (Noreen) Revier of Coralville, IA, and Sue Meland of Scottsdale, AZ. She is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, Godchildren, babysitting kids, and her very best friend June Hurley. Also grieving her loss are her many friends who sought her no-nonsense counsel and unconditional love-whether over the phone or across her kitchen counter. She was a surrogate mother and grandmother to many.



We are comforted in knowing she was welcomed to Heaven by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and then returned to Ray's arms for the wedding dance they always dreamed of. Besides Ray, she was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings Ben Anderson, Patricia Guiney, Floye Belle Sedio, Dennis Anderson, and Bruce Anderson.



Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 5 pm - 7 pm with a Prayer Service starting at 7:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home. A private funeral with immediate family will be held on July 11, 2020 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Her funeral will live streamed on Our Saviors Lutheran Church Facebook page.

