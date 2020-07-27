Marion Estella Jorstad, 73, Sioux Falls, was received into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Centennial Cottage, in Sioux Falls, due to complications from Alzheimer's disease.



Visitation with family present will be 5-7pm, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 10:30am, Wednesday, July 29, at Abiding Savior Free Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Burial to follow in the Salem Community Cemetery, Freeman, SD.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Abiding Savior Academy, Abiding Savior Free Lutheran Church.



Marion Estella Iblings was born December 15, 1946 in Elgin, ND to William and Esther (Okken) Iblings. She lived on a farm near New Leipzig, ND. Marion attended and graduated from school in New Leipzig, then went on to Bismarck Commercial College. She worked at the Bismarck Hospital as a service representative for five years before moving to Sioux Falls in the late 60's.



On September 25, 1971, Marion married Duane Jorstad in Sioux Falls, whom she had met at church. She worked at Jordan Millwork before having children, then stayed at home with her 3 children doing daycare. After her children started school, Marion went to work at Midland National Life Insurance, where she retired from in 2010.



Marion loved to sew. She was a talented seamstress of kid's clothes and also clothes of her own. She played piano and was also a pianist at church during high school, and loved putting puzzles together. She followed Augustana basketball games for several years. She was a member of Abiding Savior Free Lutheran Church. She attended bible study at Shalom Reformed Church, BSF and also took the Bethel Bible Class at Hope Lutheran Church. Her faith was always very important to her and her favorite thing to do was to go to church and attend church activities. She volunteered at The Inn on Westport doing nails for the ladies.



Marion will be deeply missed by her husband, Duane; two children, Darin Jorstad, Sioux Falls and Melanie (Doug) Corp, Sioux Falls; son-in-law, Dan Bosman, Brandon; six grandchildren, Allyson, Aubrey, Ashley and Ian Corp, Carson and Hayden Bosman; in-laws, Sharon Iblings, Alice Iblings, Dean Neff, Donna Leder and Maurine Pederson (Jim); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her daughter, Heather Bosman; parents, William and Esther Iblings; siblings, Earl Iblings, Melvin Iblings, and Frances Neff; and step-mother, Elma Iblings.

