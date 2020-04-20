|
Marjorie Elaine Fahy, age 76, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 under hospice care at Prairie Estates Care and Rehab Center in Elk Point, SD following a 3 year battle with Alzheimer's.
Private family services will be held and burial will take place at St. Martin's Catholic Cemetery in Emery, SD.
Marjorie Elaine Kuck was born on August 26, 1943 in rural Clay County, SD and was raised and received her education in Centerville, SD. She was united in marriage to William Fahy on May 15, 1965 in Sioux Falls where they made their home until moving to Brandon in the fall of 1977 where they lived for 40 years. Marjorie started out as a stay at home mother before holding several housekeeping positions with local motels and Avera Hospital.
Marjorie enjoyed counted cross stitch, baking, camping and fishing with her husband.
Grateful for having shared in her life are her husband, William Fahy (Centerville Care and Rehab) Centerville, SD; 5 daughters, Julie McIntosh of Yakima, WA, Susan (Kevin) Kermoade of Sioux Falls, MaryAnn (Dave) Perreault of Sioux Falls, Elaine (Chris) Gehrke of Sioux Falls, Billie Jo Fahy of Sioux Falls; 12 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 3 brothers, Keith Kuck of Yakima, WA, David Kuck of Parker, SD, Doug Morrison of Humboldt, SD; 2 sisters, Marsha Rinder of Sioux Falls, Dianna Williams of Parker and a host of other relatives and friends.
Marjorie is preceded in death by her parents, John Kuck and Elaine Morrison; 1 granddaughter, Christina McIntosh and 3 sisters, Christal Larsen, Pamela Ream and Lori Bietz.
Published in KELOLAND on Apr. 20, 2020