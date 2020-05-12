Marjorie M. (Hilker) Macy, born 3/19/1922, passed over to her Heavenly Home Monday, May 11, 2020.



Marge was the eldest of seven children, born to Wm. and Anna (Rupp) Hilker in Cambridge, NE.



Marge was a farm girl by birth and being the oldest was charged with helping with the babies and indoor chores, but not immuned to canning, separating milk, collecting eggs, and butchering chickens. At 15 she took a job at a restaurant in Elwood, NE; and at age 21 she moved to Hokium, WA to live with her Aunt and Uncle and to work in a lumber yard. It was there she met a dashing young soldier and within 6 weeks they married on the 26th of June, 1943 and spent the next 66 ½ years building lasting friendships and raising their 4 children and as you might have guessed, she was back on the farm.



Marge planted a large garden, tended to fruit trees, rhubarb and asparagus plants, strawberry beds, chickens, eggs; and turned all of this produce into healthy, tasty, wonderful meals.



In 1969, Marge began a new career, as a cook at the Vermillion High School, moving her way up to head cook and received State recognition for her dietary menus and food preparation – none of which, according to her, would have been possible without her fantastic crew of good cooks – all of whom became dear friends.



Following retirement, Marge and Merle wintered in Arizona, cultivating friendships and memories, with other snowbirds from all over the country and Canada.



With Merle's passing in 2009, Marge moved into Sunrise Apartments in Yankton and enjoyed 9 years there until macular degeneration required that she receive more assistance from Sister James Nursing Home at Majestic Bluffs.



Having enjoyed her presence with us these many years are her friends and extended family; and her sister-in-law, Irene Hilker; surviving children, Cleo (Loren) Anderson; Carol (Mike) Engh; Dale (Sue) Macy; daughter-in-law, Janet (David) Walz Macy; Grandchildren, Wade (Jacque) Mount and Beth (Mark) Bottolfson, Tim (Kristin, sons: Jack and Harvey) Engh and Steven Engh, Mike Macy and Dana (Paul) Winslow, Marc (Amy) Macy and Erin (Dan) Lacher; Great-Grand Children, Sidney (Jeff) Mount Anglin and Samantha Mount; Stacy (Kyle) Bottolfson Hubert, Megan Bottolfson,(Fiance' Mitchell Voss), Blaine Bottolfson; Emily, Norah and Julia Lacher; Bryson and Vaughn Macy. Great-Great Grand-daughters, Hailee Jane Trometer, Willow Mae Anglin, Anna Beth Hubert, and Great-Great-Grandson, Logan Riley Hubert.



Waiting for her heavenly arrival are her parents, husband, Merle, son, David, Great-Grandson, Lane Allen Macy; sisters, Bernice, Betty, Shirley, Virginia; and brothers, Billy and Eldon.



