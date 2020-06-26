Ive gotten to know Mark a little more every year for about the last 10 years. I am sad you are gone but one thing is for sure you will never be forgotten! You were one of a kind. You have taught me that life is way to short to get hung up on the small things and we often tend to take our true friends for granted. It is so easy to get caught up in the moment and not appreciate the time we have with one another. Your heart was always in the right place and even though we werent real close, I watched you remain a loyal friend to everyone. Could always count on you to stand by your friends and always have their back. Rest In Peace Sparky and do what you do best up there! Miss your smile and your not so great listening skills already. I know you will be missed by everyone, more than you could of ever imagined.

Tori Baus

Friend