Mark Erschens, 55, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on June 23, 2020 from cancer.
Mark is survived by his father, Roger (Sue) Erschens, Sister, Julie Erschens, and daughter, Ashley Erschens.
A celebration of life will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. with a short prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
Please check back shortly for Mark's full obituary.
Published in KELOLAND on Jun. 26, 2020.