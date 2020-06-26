Mark Erschens
1965 - 2020
Mark Erschens, 55, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on June 23, 2020 from cancer.


Mark is survived by his father, Roger (Sue) Erschens, Sister, Julie Erschens, and daughter, Ashley Erschens.
A celebration of life will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. with a short prayer service at 7:00 p.m.


Please check back shortly for Mark's full obituary.

Published in KELOLAND on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
JUN
30
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 26, 2020
We are so sorry Roger & family...Sparky was such a good kid..We had lots of fun with him at DJ's......We are thinking of you...May he rest in peace...
John & Patty Reiter
Friend
June 26, 2020
Roger and Sue-
So very sorry for your loss. May your memories bring you comfort in this difficult time. Please know we are lifting you in prayer.

Doug and Marilyn DenOtter

Doug Denotter
June 26, 2020
Ive gotten to know Mark a little more every year for about the last 10 years. I am sad you are gone but one thing is for sure you will never be forgotten! You were one of a kind. You have taught me that life is way to short to get hung up on the small things and we often tend to take our true friends for granted. It is so easy to get caught up in the moment and not appreciate the time we have with one another. Your heart was always in the right place and even though we werent real close, I watched you remain a loyal friend to everyone. Could always count on you to stand by your friends and always have their back. Rest In Peace Sparky and do what you do best up there! Miss your smile and your not so great listening skills already. I know you will be missed by everyone, more than you could of ever imagined.
Tori Baus
Friend
June 25, 2020
My son Alan Anderberg was good friends with Mark. He was out in Ca for awhile with us in the 80s. We saw Mark at the Juhls house last summer and I was so happy to see him. Such a sweet, kind soul. Now theyre in heaven together, behaving, I hope.
Cheryl Christensen Anderberg Cain
Friend
