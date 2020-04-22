Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
For more information about
Mark Berg
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Private
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
Eventide Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Berg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Lee Berg


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Lee Berg Obituary
Retired Major Mark L. Berg, 77 of Sioux Falls died Sunday evening April 19 at Avera McKennan Hospital.

Private family services will be held and burial will take place at Eventide Cemetery in Woonsocket, SD. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mark was born at Denver, Colorado on July 23, 1942, son of Vernon and Ruth Berg.

After graduating from Woonsocket High School in 1960, he enrolled in ROTC at South Dakota State University to pursue his dream of being a USAF aviator. He completed his BS in Agriculture Ops and was commissioned in 1966.

He attended various flight training schools before completing his tour in Southeast Asia. Mark completed over 200 combat missions as an F-4D pilot and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. After an assignment in Germany he then joined the South Dakota Air National Guard in 1973. In 1978, he then transferred to the Georgia Air National Guard where he retired in 1984.

Mark continued his education at Augustana University and received his BA in Business Administration in 1986 and MS in Human Resources in 1987. He became a Therapist/Counselor for special needs children for 11 rural school districts before retiring in 1998.

He is survived by his children; Jeff and his wife Jeanne of Riverview, Florida, Kari and her husband Mark McNeary of Aberdeen, Scot of Battle Ground, Washington and Kimberly of Hinesville, Georgia; 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; three sisters; Joyce Brown of Rapid City, Janis and husband Tom Weatherford of Williamsburg, Iowa, Vicki and husband Rich Linke of Woonsocket.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Ruth Berg.
Published in KELOLAND on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -