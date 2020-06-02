Marlene Faye Madison, 80 of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on May 29, 2020 at Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls, with her beloved husband Virgil at her side.



Marlene was born on January 12, 1940 to Ronald and Doris (Dean) Harmon. She grew up in the Spirit Lake, IA area. She moved to Luverne, MN in 1956 and graduated from high school there with the class of 1958.



On December 7, 1958 Marlene was united in marriage to Virgil Madison at Grace Lutheran Church in Luverne, MN. They remained in Luverne for a short time before moving to Cherokee, IA. In 1985 they moved to Mesa, AZ where they lived until November 2019 when they moved to Sioux Falls due to Marlene's deteriorating health and to be closer to family.



Marlene had a strong Christian faith and was an active member of Victory Lutheran Church in Mesa. AZ.



Marlene is lovingly remembered by her husband, Virgil; a son Mark (Sherri) and grandson, Hunter of Sioux City, IA; a sister, Marilyn Kreisel, Aurelia, IA; her brothers, Mel (Jo) Harmon, Mesa, AZ, Dean Harmon, East Moline, IL and Larry (Colleen) Harmon, Cherokee, IA as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. She is also greatly missed by her church ladies group (God's Golden Girls) in Mesa who were all extremely special to her.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Ron and Doris Harmon; her infant grandson, Justin; her sister and brother-in-law, Karen (Ron) Brown; sister-in-law, Jan Harmon and brother-in-law, Dick Kreisel.



A private family service will be held for Marlene at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls.

