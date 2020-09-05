1/
Marlene Schock
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
January 5, 1954 – September 2, 2020 Marlene Schock, 66, of Ree Heights, died Wednesday, September 2 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Due to the current COVID situation, there will not be an immediate memorial service. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Marlene was born January 5, 1954, in Pierre, SD, to Charles and Beatrice (Grinwis) Cowan. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School, graduating from Riggs High School in 1972. Shortly after graduation, she began working for the State of South Dakota in the Agriculture Department, until she had her first child. Over the years, she various part time jobs in the Miller area. In 2004, she went back to work for the State of South Dakota, working as a case worker until her retirement in 2018. Marlene met Jerry at the first Ree Heights pig feed in 1980. They were married in Las Vegas on February 9th, 1981. They had 3 daughters, Emily, Amber & Jennifer. Marlene enjoyed many things in life, including a good road trip (as long as she got to drive), hanging out on her deck and her grandchildren. One of her great passions was her beloved Minnesota Vikings. She was able to attend many games over the years and had started going to their training camps in recent years. Marlene was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be sorely missed. Survivors include her daughters, Emily (Jeremy) Freihammer of Brooklyn Park, MN, Amber (Adam) Harford of Tulare and Jennifer Schock of Ree Heights; her cherished grandchildren Logan, Taylor and William; brother Mike Cowan of Roscoe, IL, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, her parents, Charles and Bea Cowan and sisters Connie Carr and Carol Prince.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved