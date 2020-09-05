January 5, 1954 – September 2, 2020 Marlene Schock, 66, of Ree Heights, died Wednesday, September 2 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Due to the current COVID situation, there will not be an immediate memorial service. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Marlene was born January 5, 1954, in Pierre, SD, to Charles and Beatrice (Grinwis) Cowan. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School, graduating from Riggs High School in 1972. Shortly after graduation, she began working for the State of South Dakota in the Agriculture Department, until she had her first child. Over the years, she various part time jobs in the Miller area. In 2004, she went back to work for the State of South Dakota, working as a case worker until her retirement in 2018. Marlene met Jerry at the first Ree Heights pig feed in 1980. They were married in Las Vegas on February 9th, 1981. They had 3 daughters, Emily, Amber & Jennifer. Marlene enjoyed many things in life, including a good road trip (as long as she got to drive), hanging out on her deck and her grandchildren. One of her great passions was her beloved Minnesota Vikings. She was able to attend many games over the years and had started going to their training camps in recent years. Marlene was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be sorely missed. Survivors include her daughters, Emily (Jeremy) Freihammer of Brooklyn Park, MN, Amber (Adam) Harford of Tulare and Jennifer Schock of Ree Heights; her cherished grandchildren Logan, Taylor and William; brother Mike Cowan of Roscoe, IL, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, her parents, Charles and Bea Cowan and sisters Connie Carr and Carol Prince.

