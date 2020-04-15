Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
For more information about
Marlene Schoen
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Woodlawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Schoen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene Schoen


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlene Schoen Obituary
Marlene Schoen, 86, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away April 11, 2020 under Hospice Care at Good Samaritan Village.

She was born March 16, 1934 on the family farm outside of Beresford, SD to William and Ruby Sundleaf. Ruby passed when Marlene was 15 months old and William was deployed overseas at war; therefore, she was raised by her grandparents Albert and Esther Larson of Beresford, SD.

On June 24, 1951 she married William Schoen. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage until William's passing in September of 2011. During their marriage they lived in Akron, IA, LeMars, IA, and Elk Point, SD where they raised their four children and then moved to Sioux Falls, SD in 1983.

She was a loving and caring lady that did day care most of her life. Family was always her main focus and she cherished the time spent with them. Grateful for sharing her life are: her children Craig (Nancy) Schoen of SF, SD, Lori (Jim) Castle of Brandon, SD and Randy (Cindy) Schoen of Savage, MN, Grandchildren Brandi (Chris) Johnson, Luke (Liz) Castle, Will Castle, Abby Castle, Miranda (fiancé Brian) Schoen, Andy Schoen , Great Grandchildren Caleb and Briley Johnson, half brothers Darrel and Dennis Sundleaf of Yankton, SD, and special families Dave, Kathy, Eric, Heather, and Troy Harkin and Tom, Eileen, and TK Everette, special friend Bea Tindler, who was like a sister to her, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was proceeded in death by her husband of 60 yrs William, daughter Debbie, parents, grandparents, and Aunts and Uncles that were like siblings to her.

Due to the pandemic a private service will be held Friday, April 17th at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, SD with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorials will be donated to the Sioux Falls Area Human Society due to her love for animals.
Published in KELOLAND on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -