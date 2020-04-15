|
Marlene Schoen, 86, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away April 11, 2020 under Hospice Care at Good Samaritan Village.
She was born March 16, 1934 on the family farm outside of Beresford, SD to William and Ruby Sundleaf. Ruby passed when Marlene was 15 months old and William was deployed overseas at war; therefore, she was raised by her grandparents Albert and Esther Larson of Beresford, SD.
On June 24, 1951 she married William Schoen. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage until William's passing in September of 2011. During their marriage they lived in Akron, IA, LeMars, IA, and Elk Point, SD where they raised their four children and then moved to Sioux Falls, SD in 1983.
She was a loving and caring lady that did day care most of her life. Family was always her main focus and she cherished the time spent with them. Grateful for sharing her life are: her children Craig (Nancy) Schoen of SF, SD, Lori (Jim) Castle of Brandon, SD and Randy (Cindy) Schoen of Savage, MN, Grandchildren Brandi (Chris) Johnson, Luke (Liz) Castle, Will Castle, Abby Castle, Miranda (fiancé Brian) Schoen, Andy Schoen , Great Grandchildren Caleb and Briley Johnson, half brothers Darrel and Dennis Sundleaf of Yankton, SD, and special families Dave, Kathy, Eric, Heather, and Troy Harkin and Tom, Eileen, and TK Everette, special friend Bea Tindler, who was like a sister to her, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was proceeded in death by her husband of 60 yrs William, daughter Debbie, parents, grandparents, and Aunts and Uncles that were like siblings to her.
Due to the pandemic a private service will be held Friday, April 17th at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, SD with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorials will be donated to the Sioux Falls Area Human Society due to her love for animals.
Published in KELOLAND on Apr. 15, 2020