Marlys June Woolheater
1929 - 2020
Marlys June Woolheater, age 90, of Sioux Falls, died on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Bethany Home in Brandon. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Marlys was born on December 19, 1929 in Sioux Falls to Samuel Emerson and Mae Ella (Davis) Woolheater. She was raised in Sioux Falls and attended Washington High School. After her mother became ill, Marlys helped care for her mother and her younger siblings. Following her education she started working at John Morrel in 1948 and retired 32 years later in 1980. She then worked at Dow Rummel Village for 10 years.

Marlys enjoyed bowling, playing cards with her gamily and friends, and traveling with Eula's family. She and Eula especially loved their trips with family to Minneapolis for Twins' games.

Marlys is survived by her many nieces and nephews, and Eula's extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; special friend, Eula Varns; brothers: Howard, Wayne, Kenneth, and Grant: and sister: Eileen, Norma, Lovey, Hazel, MariLou, Jeanne, Shirley; and an infant sister.

Published in KELOLAND on Sep. 14, 2020.
