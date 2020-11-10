1/1
Martha Elizabeth Gustafson
1949-2020
Martha Elizabeth Gustafson (71) of Spearfish, South Dakota gained her joyous victory on November 6, 2020 at the Advanced Care Hospital in Billings, Montana. Martha was a lifelong member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church.

She was born February 7, 1949 in Shakopee, MN to John (woodrow) and Sally (Roberts) Daniels. Martha married Steven Harold Gustafson on August 29, 1969 and they were blessed with 10 children during their 51 years of marriage. She was very dear in many people's hearts for her love and caretaking during her 17 years in the Spearfish Hospital OB Department.

Martha is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bill, Dave, Joe and Delmer Daniels; brother in law Myrl Williamson and grandson, Cameron Gustafson.

She is survived by her husband Steven; her 6 sons, James (Paula) Gustafson of Illinois, Joey (Rosanne) Gustafson, Jason (Carrie) Gustafson of Washington, Jeff (Kari) Gustafson of Alaska, Jack (Andria) Gustafson of South Dakota and Jay (Janice) Gustafson of Wyoming; 4 daughters, JoAnne (Dion) Wilen of South Dakota, Jill (Jack) Sarkinen of Washington, Joyce (Bud) Williamson of Wyoming and Jennifer (Randy) Mayzsak of Wyoming; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; 2 brothers, Art (Ellie) Daniels and John (Pat) Daniels; 7 sisters, Cleo Williamson, Carolyn (Duane) Kuenzel, Joyce (Tom) Cederstrom, Evelyn (Sid) Simonson, Evonne (Matt) Freese, Dorothy (Marshall) Simonson and Myrna (Mark) Berryhill; sisters- in- law, Darlene Daniels, Jackie Daniels and Barb Daniels. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and christian friends.

A Visitation will be held 1 hour before services at the Church. Funeral Services will be held Friday, November 13 at 2:00 PM at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in Spearfish. Interment will follow at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established.

An online guest book is available at klinefuneralchapel.com

Published in KELOLAND on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation
01:00 PM
Old Apostolic Lutheran Church
Service
02:00 PM
Old Apostolic Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Kline Funeral Chapel
838 State St
Belle Fourche, SD 57717
(605) 892-3964
