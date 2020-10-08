Mary Edna Stephens Henderson, 94, passed away on October 6, 2020 at Garden Hills Assisted Living in Spearfish, SD after a short illness. Mary was born on September 28, 1926 in Eutaw, Alabama to Earnest Hose and Della Stephens.



Mary, the youngest of seven children, was raised on a farm outside of Eutaw, Alabama where she remembered picking cotton and peanuts. When she was in her early teens her father sold the farm and Mary, her older sister and mother moved to Vallejo, California. She met Dale Henderson from Belle Fourche, SD who was in Vallejo at the end of his tour of duty in WWII. Dale and Mary were married on September 8, 1945 in California and moved to Belle Fourche immediately where they lived for the rest of their lives. From this union two children were born, son Gary and daughter Debbie (Plocek).



Mary worked both inside and outside the home. She assisted her husband with his automotive repair shop over the years by keeping the books as well as rolling up her sleeves and helping with parts cleaning and running for parts. If she wasn't busy enough with raising two children and working at her husband's repair shop, she also had a residential and commercial building cleaning service. She made many trips around the area with her husband Dale as he played country music in various bands. In her later years she loved to watch the birds, squirrels and rabbits in her yard, tend to her roses, travel with husband Dale, bake cakes and in the fall watch her beloved University of Alabama Crimson Tide football team. Roll Tide Roll!



She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, one sister, and her husband Dale.



She is survived by her two children, Gary (Jill) Henderson and Debbie Henderson (Neil) Plocek both of Spearfish, SD; numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services are pending and an update of service time will be forthcoming.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers any memorials be sent to either the Belle Fourche Meals-on-Wheels program at PO Box 2067 Belle Fourche SD 57717 or Garden Hills Assisted Living at 905 South 34th St. Spearfish, SD 57783.

