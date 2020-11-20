1/1
Mary Ellen Rhoads
1936 - 2020
Mary Ellen Rhoads, 84, of Spearfish, South Dakota died Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at her home.

She was born March 20, 1936 in Belle Fourche to Gerald and Jeanne (Richardson) Craft. As a young girl she was raised on the ranch in Hammond, MT. Mary graduated from Belle Fourche High School in 1954. After high school, she went on to raise her family and eventually continued her education at Western Dakota Tech, where she graduated in 1982.

On March 26, 1954 she married Dale Rhoads in Belle Fourche. To this union 4 children were born. Allen, Jerry, Sandi and Bill. Dale and Mary divorced later on and Mary met Robert E. Lee. Robert's family was welcomed in as her own.

She enjoyed working at the Belle Fourche Country Club and the Bullock Express in Deadwood where she loved meeting and working with the public. Her great grandchildren were the light of her life. She loved to bake and cook for friends and family. She was most famous for her banana bread, Amish bread and fried chicken.

Survivors include her brother, Dick (Gail) Craft of Broadus, MT; her two sisters, Sally Bryant of Belle Fourche, SD and Patsy Silbernagel of Buffalo, WY; her 4 children, Allen Rhoads of Belle Fourche, SD, Jerry (Lisa) Rhoads of Belle Fourche, SD, Sandi (Quin) Davis of Summerset, SD and Bill (Kerri) Rhoads of Windsor, CO; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and 7 step grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her 2 brother-in-laws, Robert Bryant and Joe Silbernagel.

Services will be decided at a later time and we will update the website at that time.

An online guest book is available at klinefuneralchapel.com

Published in KELOLAND on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kline Funeral Chapel
838 State St
Belle Fourche, SD 57717
(605) 892-3964
