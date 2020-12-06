Mary Hatzenbiler, age 74 of Belle Fourche, died Friday December 4, 2020 at her home, following a long and courageous fight against COPD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am Thursday, December 10th, 2020 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Belle Fourche. Following, a lunch will be served at the Branding Iron in Belle Fourche. Visitation will be held 5 to 7pm Wednesday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Interment will take place 11 am Friday at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in New England, ND.
The Mass will be live-streamed online on the funeral home's website, located on Mary's obituary page. Please visit: www.LeveringtonFH.com
Mary Jane Reisenauer was born June 29, 1946 in Dickinson, North Dakota. She was the daughter of Jack and Barbara (Hutzenbiler) Reisenauer. Mary grew up on the family ranch near New England, North Dakota. She was united in marriage to Peter Hatzenbiler on June 30, 1965 in Dickinson. To this union one son was born, Jacob. Shortly after their marriage, Peter and Mary lived in Idaho, before settling in Williston ND in 1973. For 34 years, Mary was at Peter's side as they owned and operated Pete's Truck and Salvage. In 2011 they retired and moved to Belle Fourche where they have lived since.
Mary showed great courage and strength as she fought the effects of COPD for the past 10 years. She was kind, loving, smart, and very caring. She was a loving wife and grandmother, and she loved her family very much. She will be greatly missed.
Mary is survived by her husband, Peter of Belle Fourche; son, Jacob (Kirsten) of Belle Fourche; granddaughter, Paige (John Fabris) Hatzenbiler of Sundance WY; great grandsons, Rylan and Walker; brother, Gary (Linda) Reisenauer of New England ND; and her half-brother, Ron (Beverly) Hutzenbiler of Billings MT.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Jackie Urlacher and Sharon Leach.