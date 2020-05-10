Mary Magdalene Woolf, 84, passed away on May 7, 2020 after a short battle cancer, peacefully at home.



Mary was born on October 23, 1935 to Theodore and Audrey Pins (Payne). She grew up in Sioux Falls, SD and graduated from St. Josephs Cathedral High School in 1954. Mary married Richard L. Woolf on April 16, 1955 and had seven children. Mary had a wicked sense of humor that would leave you with laughter and smiles. Mary was a great mother; she didn't sell any of her children to the circus when it came to town, even if it would have lightened her load. She could always make the house a home, wherever it was and all were comfortable and welcomed.



Mary is survived by her loving husband, Richard, seven children: Richard Lee (Joanie) Woolf, Mary Lou Lacey, Lisa Woolf, Robert Woolf, Michael Scott (Carrie) Woolf, Susan (Rick) Manderscheid, and Elizabeth Woolf; 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, two brothers, Dick (Nadine) Pins and Patrick Pins and Beverly Pins.



She is preceded by her parents Audrey and Ted Sr. and her brother Ted Pins Jr.



The family looks forward to holding a memorial service at a later date when it is once again safe to be together.

