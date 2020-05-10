Mary Magdalene Woolf
1935 - 2020
Mary Magdalene Woolf, 84, passed away on May 7, 2020 after a short battle cancer, peacefully at home.

Mary was born on October 23, 1935 to Theodore and Audrey Pins (Payne). She grew up in Sioux Falls, SD and graduated from St. Josephs Cathedral High School in 1954. Mary married Richard L. Woolf on April 16, 1955 and had seven children. Mary had a wicked sense of humor that would leave you with laughter and smiles. Mary was a great mother; she didn't sell any of her children to the circus when it came to town, even if it would have lightened her load. She could always make the house a home, wherever it was and all were comfortable and welcomed.

Mary is survived by her loving husband, Richard, seven children: Richard Lee (Joanie) Woolf, Mary Lou Lacey, Lisa Woolf, Robert Woolf, Michael Scott (Carrie) Woolf, Susan (Rick) Manderscheid, and Elizabeth Woolf; 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, two brothers, Dick (Nadine) Pins and Patrick Pins and Beverly Pins.

She is preceded by her parents Audrey and Ted Sr. and her brother Ted Pins Jr.

The family looks forward to holding a memorial service at a later date when it is once again safe to be together.

Published in KELOLAND on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
Mary was one of the most kind, generous, loving people I had the fortune of knowing. God bless you and your family, Dick. She will be missed. Prayers to all of you.
Debra Rausch
May 10, 2020
Dick, I am so incredibly sorry to hear of the passing of your beloved Mary. I have been praying for her and will continue to pray for both of you. Another reason to hate this virus, I can't give you a great big hug, but you've got one coming. God bless you and your family my friend.

Steve and Rox Lynch
May 10, 2020
Mary became my "girlfriend" (as she called me) at Mass at St Mary Church. She was a very nice lady, who shared her humor with me before and after Mass. I will miss her shoulder squeeze and "Hi, Girlfriend" she always gave me before Mass. She will be missed.
Diane Greene
Friend
May 10, 2020
Mary and her husband Dick usually sat behind my sister Diane and I at Mass at St. Mary's. We sometimes had a little chat before Mass and she shared that wicked sense of humor with us. I'm going to miss her.
Linda Greene
May 9, 2020
Mary,

She was quite the lady, she knew how to love others, and serve others, she was my Dads God Mother, and my Dad was named after her Dad and Brother, May God hold her in the palm of his hand.
Jonathan Thie
Family
May 9, 2020
May 9, 2020
Dear Dick and family, I am so sorry about Mary. She was a total joy to have as a neighbor, you both were. We had such fun. Loved the blizzard chili feeds. She will be missed, love to you.
Barb Zorr
Neighbor
May 8, 2020
Knowing Mary and being able to claim her as a neighbor and friend has been a blessing in my life. Dear, dear lady...a hoot to have around the hood. Love and prayers to the family.
Brenda Risty
Neighbor
May 8, 2020
Mary,

Was the best lady around. Coolest lady on the planet.
May 8, 2020
Great lady and by far the coolest mom on the planet. GOD SPEED WOOLF'S.
Tobias Thie
Family
May 8, 2020
Dick and family,

So very sad to hear of Mary's passing. She was a delight - truly one the most genuine and funny persons I have known. She was a great friend to my parents, and will be missed! We will pray for her and for you all!
David Bangasser
Friend
May 8, 2020
You were never far from my thoughts of late, Mary. May you rest in peace.
Susan Thie
Family
