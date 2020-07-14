Mary Ruth Armstrong, 89, of Vermillion, SD passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020.



She was born to the late John and Jessie Steele on October 23, 1930 in Meckling, SD. Mary Ruth graduated from Meckling High School in 1948.



She was married to the late John William Armstrong in 1948 and they lived in Meckling and Vermillion, SD for most of their lives. Mary Ruth is survived by her daughter, Mary Lee (Ken) Sondergard of Port Ludlow, WA and son, John Wayne Armstrong, of Wakonda, SD. She is also survived by five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Mary Ruth was preceded in death by her daughter, Charlotte Faye in 1968, and husband in 2000.



Mary Ruth was a devout Christian with an unwavering faith in God's love. Her greatest passion was praying for her family, friends, and those in need. She spent countless hours caring and praying for those she loved and will continue watching over her family and friends from her heavenly home.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Kober

Funeral Home in Vermillion. A graveside service will be held at Bluff View Cemetery in Vermillion on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:00am. The ceremony will be live-streamed.

