Mary Schoon passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, April 25, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Mary Schoon was born May 29th, 1934 in Corsica, South Dakota to Marion and Gertrude Plooster. She attended Corsica Independent School. On September 11th, 1951, she married Marvin Schoon. They lived in several places in South Dakota. She worked at the newspapers, starting at the Corsica Globe, the Lyman County Herald in Presho, the Broadcaster Press in Vermillion, and the Observer in Gayville and Yankton. She also served as the Lyman County Justice of Peace in the 1960s. After moving to Stickney, she worked at the Aurora Cooperative Oil Company as a bookkeeper at both the Stickney and Plankinton locations. Mary was also a member of community and church organizations throughout her life.
Surviving her are her three children, Joanne Altenburg, Jim and Jackie Schoon, Grandchildren, Tanya (Javers), Dan and Ryan Altenburg, and Zakk, Anna and Emily Welter; and 6 Great Grandchildren, Devin and Maura Javers, Charlie, Jack, Calvin, and Evie June Altenburg, Sister in Law Bonnie Plooster and host nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin, parents, Gertrude and Marion, siblings, and in-laws, Olive and Jake Fenenga, Lois Cole, Myron, and Suzie Plooster, Jean and Fred Folkerts, David Plooster, and infant sister Charlotte.
A family service will take place at a later date with interment in Corsica, SD.
Published in KELOLAND on Apr. 29, 2020