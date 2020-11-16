1/1
Matthew John Dean
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mathew John Dean, 41, of Platte, SD passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020. Funeral Services are 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Platte Area Community Center. A Committal Service will follow at Platte City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Platte Area Community Center. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements. The Service will be live-streamed under "Photos and Videos" on the funeral home website or through "Mount Funeral Homes" Facebook page.

Mathew John Dean was born on January 8, 1979 to John and Carla (Olic) Dean in Rapid City, SD. He graduated from Bonesteel High School in 1997 and began a career in ranching. On March 25, 2000 Matt was united in marriage to Karly Gerard in Kennebec, SD. He was a South Dakota Brand Inspector and was currently working as a rancher with Doug Pranger.

Matt loved participating in and watching rodeo, liked to trap, could somehow build something out of nothing and was a skilled horse trainer.

Grateful for having shared in Matt's life: his wife of more than 20 years, Karly Dean of Platte, SD; his two children: Beau Dean and Daisy Dean of Platte, SD; his father, John Dean of Platte, SD; his mother, Carla Dean of Platte, SD; a brother, Tyrel Dean of Platte, SD; a niece, Everlee Baldwin of Winner, SD; his grandmother, Margaret Olic of Rapid City, SD ; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Matt was preceded in death by: his grandparents, Raymond and Frances Dean; his grandfather, Frank Olic; and an uncle, Michael Olic.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Funeral Home
520 S Main St
Platte, SD 57369
(605) 337-3857
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mount Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved