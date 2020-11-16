Mathew John Dean, 41, of Platte, SD passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020. Funeral Services are 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Platte Area Community Center. A Committal Service will follow at Platte City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Platte Area Community Center. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements. The Service will be live-streamed under "Photos and Videos" on the funeral home website or through "Mount Funeral Homes" Facebook page.
Mathew John Dean was born on January 8, 1979 to John and Carla (Olic) Dean in Rapid City, SD. He graduated from Bonesteel High School in 1997 and began a career in ranching. On March 25, 2000 Matt was united in marriage to Karly Gerard in Kennebec, SD. He was a South Dakota Brand Inspector and was currently working as a rancher with Doug Pranger.
Matt loved participating in and watching rodeo, liked to trap, could somehow build something out of nothing and was a skilled horse trainer.
Grateful for having shared in Matt's life: his wife of more than 20 years, Karly Dean of Platte, SD; his two children: Beau Dean and Daisy Dean of Platte, SD; his father, John Dean of Platte, SD; his mother, Carla Dean of Platte, SD; a brother, Tyrel Dean of Platte, SD; a niece, Everlee Baldwin of Winner, SD; his grandmother, Margaret Olic of Rapid City, SD ; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Matt was preceded in death by: his grandparents, Raymond and Frances Dean; his grandfather, Frank Olic; and an uncle, Michael Olic.
Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.