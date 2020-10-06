Maynard Ellsworth Swee



February 16, 1926 - October 4, 2020



Maynard Swee was born on February 16, 1926 in Vermillion, SD, to Magnus and Ella (Hovde) Swee. He grew up on a farm north of Vermillion, SD with his seven siblings. On April 8,1961 Maynard married Marilyn Olson, daughter of Iver and Frances (Steigelmeyer) Olson in Vermillion, SD. In 1962 they moved to Sioux Falls where they raised their two children, Mark & Marcia.







When he became a father in 1962, he committed his life to the Lord and from then his deep rooted faith grew. Maynard was actively involved in the church and found great joy in ministering to others through his gift of servanthood.







Maynard worked in construction for over 30 years and was a very talented craftsman. His many passions in life included woodworking, home projects, gospel music, traveling by car to see family and friends and spending time at Lewis & Clark lake. He built many churches throughout the midwest. A job well done was always his top priority.







He loved being a Grandpa to Nolan, Sheila and Gavin Meier, Bethany (Tyler) Swee, Brianne (Paul) Cowan, and Blake Swee, and Great Grandpa to Ellie, Beckett, Bradley, Dawson, and Jaelynn.







Maynard is survived by his wife, son Rev. Mark (Barbara) Swee of Flagstaff, AZ, daughter Marcia (Dave) Lawrence Sioux Falls, SD, six grandchildren, and five (soon-to-be six) great-grandchildren, along with many dear nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and daughter-in-law, Lynn (Nichols) Swee.







The family requests no plants or flowers.





Visitation with family present will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, with a funeral service at 10:30 am at Crosswalk Community Church. The family invites you to join them for a time of lunch and fellowship following the service. Burial will take place at Dalesburg Baptist Cemetery with military honors.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store