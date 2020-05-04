Melvin J. Frerichs, 91 of Sioux Falls, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Good Samaritan Village. He was born on April 11, 1929 in Eldora, Iowa the son of August (Clara) Frerichs. He grew up in Steamboat Rock, IA and graduated from High School there. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He graduated from Yankton College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business. He met and married Bev Stuen on June 2, 1957. He was an Insurance agent for Equitable of Iowa for many years, and later worked as an independent insurance agent.



Grateful for having shared his life are: his wife of 63 years, Beverly, his children, Mark (Denise) Frerichs, and Robin Bailey; his grandchildren, Jonathan (Haley) Frerichs, Matthew (Abby) Bailey and Anna Bailey; and his two great grandchildren, Rylan and Elijah.



Due to the Covid-19 a private family service was held. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Gideon International. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



