Melvin Moses Tingley III, 45, of Belle Fourche died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Monument Health in Rapid City, SD.
Moses was born January 3, 1975 in Dallas, Texas to Rose and Kenneth Tingley. He graduated high school at Campbell County Alternative School in Gillette, WY.
Moses married Genaveva Rodriguez January 3, 2002. They later divorced June 26, 2019 and remained good friends. Moses enjoyed cooking and did so at the Belle Inn for many years. He took a brief break from restaurant cooking and started working at Tire and Lube in Spearfish, but soon returned to cooking at the Belle Inn until recently closing.
His family and friends were always important to him. He always put himself second to make sure everyone else was taken care of. Moses enjoyed many things. In the summer he enjoyed fishing and riding his motorcycle. He was generous and went out of his way to help family and friends. He loved his kids and family. You could always count on him being there for every holiday. His kids and nieces and nephews loved movie nights with him. In his spare time, he could be found playing video games or playing guitar. He enjoyed tossing the football with the boys and the occasional street ball. He supported his kids with their sports, everything from track to football to cheerleading. Moses was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan. He had many friends, everyone that knew him loved him.
Grateful for sharing his life are his children, Justin (Annabelle) Rodriguez, Allisa Hayduk (Terry Samples), Angel Tingley (Ceylee Meyers) and Kiana Tingley; grandson, Sebastian; his mother, Rose Grusing and step-dad, Michael (Brenda) Grusing; brothers, Kenneth (Katie) Tingley Jr. and Jobriah Tingley; sisters, Bobbie (Joshua) Ljunggren, Mikayla (Shawn) Trainor, Lindsey Grusing, Keeley Grusing (Lars Dunavant) and Krista Ulrich (Brian Percy) and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his father, Kenneth Tingley Sr. and a brother, Dwayne Ozuna.
A Ceremonial Tribute for immediate family only will be held Tuesday, May 19 at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche.
Kline Funeral Chapel will live stream the funeral and publish it to our live streaming site following the funeral for the public to view at your convenience.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to Kline Funeral Chapel, 838 State Street Belle Fourche, SD 57717.
An online guest book and video tribute is available at klinefuneralchapel.com
Published in KELOLAND on May 14, 2020.