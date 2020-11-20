God showed His grace and mercy by calling His child, Michael Brad Skovlund, 59, of Sioux Falls, SD home after an 8 month fight against ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease); the same disease that had taken his mother Nellie, sister Cindy and brother Marty with whom he has now been reunited.



Mike Skovlund was born in Huron, S.D. on August 19th, 1961, to Melvin and Nellie Skovlund, the fourth child of seven and the oldest brother. Mike grew up in Huron, SD and was destined to spend his life as an overcomer when he adapted a ""fighter"" mentality early in life. It was during his youth that he bravely fought to survive an illness which destroyed his kidneys. He was gifted a kidney from his sister Ranae and because of Ranae's selfless gift, the Skovlund family was given 44 more years with Mike. The Skovlunds were able to see first-hand that the best gift in life was a second chance and that Mike's comeback was far stronger than his setback.



Life in Huron during Mike's youth was one that could be captured in a Norman Rockwell painting or Readers Digest story. He had a very close-knit family that made a point to spend every holiday and birthday celebration together. When he was young, most weekends Mike could be found in the yard of his childhood home engaged in a game of kickball with his brothers and other neighborhood kids. If any scuffles arose, Mike was the first one to come to the defense of his younger brothers. As the oldest brother, Mike enjoyed the role of ""protector and defender"" and rarely backed down from anyone.



Mike was united in marriage on April 1, 1986 to Terri Bell; this would become a lifelong partnership of 34 years. He worked a variety of jobs in Huron and later in Sioux Falls; he was the lead baker for his parent's business (the M & N Bakery), was co-owner of 7-11, worked for Radio Shack, Midco, Wells Fargo and held various other positions as well. Mike returned to college as an older than average student and received his bachelor's degree in criminal justice/behavioral sciences. When he obtained his degree, he became a case worker at the state hospital in Redfield. Mike would take other jobs over the years as well to ensure that he was always able to provide for his family, a trait instilled in him by his father. Although Mike was reserved about showing outward emotion, nothing gave him more joy or pride than his two children; Michael Jr. and Heather. He also took extreme pride in his grandchildren for whom he would do almost anything.



Mike had a passion for two major league teams; the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Lakers. He rarely missed watching a game, and his wardrobe consisted of little more than jerseys and t-shirts of his favorite players from these two teams. Mike had a life-long love affair with Doritos, orange Fanta soda, pickles, green jello w/bananas, ham sandwiches, Lays, pumpkin pie, chocolate, and all things Yankees. Also very important to Mike was enlightening people on the dangers of holding in their farts. He took great pride in teaching his young nieces and nephews to fart on command; not surprisingly he quickly became a favorite to many of them.



Mike is survived by his wife, Terri of Sioux Falls; son, Michael Miller of Rockford, Illinois; daughter, Heather (Josh) Reibsamen of Mason City, Iowa; grandchildren, Zachary, Tyanna and Jaxson Skovlund; Gavin Miller, Chloe Miller; Manny, Lyric and Benjamin Reibsamen; siblings Rhonda Palmer, Ranae Eichstadt, Kyle (Shannon) Skovlund, Nicole Skovlund; and many nieces and nephews.



Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Nellie Skovlund, his in-laws, Al and Carol Bell, sister, Cindy (Randy) Barnes, brother, Marty (Marie) Skovlund and his beloved niece Taylor ""Tater-tot"" Skovlund.



Mike had the uncanny ability to take any moment and bring humor into the equation. Whether it was a quick one-liner, a certain look or ad-libbing and changing lyrics to a song, humor was the outcome. Mike would like to let you know that his work here is done; he's had a new offer and this one comes with a sign-on bonus, a reunion with family he hasn't seen in a long time. He will now reside where freedom from illness, laughter, an abundance of Doritos, and meeting Yankees legends is guaranteed. Mike passed away peacefully on 11/18/2020 at the age of 59. He received a call, an offer he had no desire to refuse; his mom Nellie knew it was his time and was anxiously awaiting the arrival of her beloved ""Pickle"" so she and his dad Melvin could walk him into eternity where the debilitating evils of ALS don't exist. Mike, you were dearly loved, treasured by many, and will be missed beyond measure.



A funeral service for Michael will be held at 2:30 pm Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. A graveside service will be on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Restlawn Cemetery in Huron, SD.

