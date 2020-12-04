Michael Duanne Foss, 87, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Sioux Falls. A private burial will be held Friday, December 4 with a celebration of life later when conditions allow.



Mike was born March 11, 1933 to Elmer and Sophie (Erpestad) Foss in Windom, Minnesota. He was the youngest of three children. He graduated from Windom High School, where he was involved in many sports and activities. He attended Augustana College and earned a Bachelor's degree in physics. His time at Augie began his allegiance to his mighty Vikings. He met the love of his life and best friend, Sally Pagel, at Augustana and their love for each other is a classic love story. Mike and Sally were married December 27, 1956. He went on to obtain his master's degree in Science Education at South Dakota State University and was constantly involved in continuing his education by visiting national conferences throughout the country. In their 64 years of marriage, Mike and Sally were avid travelers. Norway, Alaska, Hawaii, Glacier National Park as well as their beloved Black Hills and trips to New Mexico and New England (to see family) were special trips they enjoyed together. Mike had so many passions; from exploring the Missouri river, cheering for sports teams, collecting rocks, photography, hunting and his dogs. He was an dedicated member of Ducks Unlimited. Mike was extremely proud of his Norwegian heritage and he instilled family traditions in his children and grandchildren. He will be remembered for his connection with his faith, his care and guidance for his family and the ability to love all unconditionally.



Mike was a professor of physics and math at Augustana College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota until 1963. The Fosses then moved to Springfield, South Dakota for 21 years where they raised their two children Mike was a professor at Southern State College (later USD/S) and chairman of the Physical and Natural Sciences department. In 1984 he and Sally moved to Madison, South Dakota where he worked until his retirement as a professor of math and physics as well as interim dean of the College of Natural Sciences at Dakota State College. His dedication to teaching is evident in all the students that he connected with. He shared his excitement with teachers across the state by presenting science workshops. He was instrumental in developing one of the two Biotech programs in the country. After their retirement, Mike and Sally moved to Prairie Creek Retirement Community in Sioux Falls. There they continued to travel, attend performances at the Pavilion and attend their granddaughters' basketball and softball games.



Mike is survived by his wife, Sally Foss, Sioux Falls; son , Eric (Nancy) Foss, Brandon; daughter Jennifer (Mark) Swasey, Peterborough, New Hampshire; and 4 granddaughters, Ally and Kylie Foss and Addison and Avery Swasey, and his sister Aurel Peterson, Surprise, Arizona. He was proceeded in death by his parents and sister, Eunice (Foss) Rossow.

