Dr. Michael O'Patrick Duffy, DDS, passed at the age of 36 on October 11, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He passed at Sanford Medical Center, surrounded by family.



Michael O Duffy, son of Mike and Bonnie Duffy, was born on St Patrick's Day, March 17, 1984 in Sioux Falls, SD. He graduated from Brandon Valley in 2002. He attended the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, earning a Bachelor of Science degree with honors in 2006. Continuing his education, he applied to dental schools in five states. Out of nearly one thousand candidates, fewer than fifty were chosen. He was accepted to all five dental schools, with his top choice being University of Nebraska Medical College of Dentistry. He graduated UNMC with his doctorate in 2010.



Eventually Michael moved to St. Louis, where he took up residence for over a decade. He began a career with a company as a Locum Tenens Dentist, filling in when other dentists vacated a position. He was licensed in five states and traveled often. Michael also did pro bono work for schools in Missouri, Illinois, and nonprofits.



When Michael was not traveling for work, he did so for fun. He saw many parts of the country and world, visiting family and friends. His kind and welcoming presence meant he was constantly making new friends.



Michael is survived by his parents (Mike and Bonnie), and his brother (Morgan), and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Celebrations of life will be held in Sioux Falls and in St. Louis, MO at a future date to be determined.



Condolences may be sent to Morgan Duffy: 4313 W Ballard St, Sioux Falls, SD 57108



In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to the charity of the sender's choice in Michael's name.

