Michael Rorge
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Rorge, 67, passed away at Sanford USD Medical Center on June 11, 2020.

Private family services will take place at Heritage Funeral Home on Monday, June 15. Michael's burial will take place in Wisconsin at a later date this summer.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Service
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
June 14, 2020
Dear Mary and Family, we are so very sorry to hear of MIchaels passing. We know you have many wonderful memories that you will treasure forever. You have our most heartfelt condolences. Dave and Becky
Becky and Dave Nelson
Friend
June 14, 2020
Mark and Michael best friends.
June 14, 2020
Bob and I are sorry to hear of Mike's passing. Bob has many good memories of growing up with Mike. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and family. Mary and Bob Ehle
Mary and Bob Ehle
June 13, 2020
Love Mike!!! He would come into Hy-Vee and say Jenny real loud and give me a huge hug!!! My heart goes out to Mary, Matt & Andy... I will truely miss Mike!!
Jenny Krueger
Friend
June 13, 2020
Mary & family -- So very sorry to hear of the loss of Mike. Our deepest condolence and prayers for comfort With Love, Nancy
Nancy Bolland (Marsh)
Friend
June 13, 2020
To Mary, Andy, Matt, and Family-

I'm deeply saddened to hear about your loss. I still cherish the many memories I had of Michael from a few years back. He always had a smile and a story to tell over the best barbequed dinners.
I pray you find peace during this difficult time.

Love Always,
Lindsey Dickey
Friend
June 13, 2020
Sorry to hear about Mike. Take care. You are in our prayers and thoughts. Bob and Kim Dickey
Kim Dickey
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved