Michael Rorge, 67, passed away at Sanford USD Medical Center on June 11, 2020.
Private family services will take place at Heritage Funeral Home on Monday, June 15. Michael's burial will take place in Wisconsin at a later date this summer.
Published in KELOLAND on Jun. 14, 2020.