Mildred L. Jorgenson, of Dell Rapids, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Dells Nursing and Rehab in Dell Rapids. Visitation, with the family present, will be from 1-3:00 PM Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Dell Rapids. Masks are strongly encouraged. Burial will follow visitation at the Dell Rapids Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Mildred was born on July 6, 1932 to Joseph and Agnes (Peterson) Tokheim and was raised on the Tokheim homestead. She attended the Hamre Country School near Colton and graduated from Lyons High School. She then attended General Beadle College in Madison and earned her teacher's certificate. Mildred taught country school for a few years before marrying Norman Jorgenson on June 22, 1952 at First Lutheran Church in Colton. The couple farmed northwest of Dell Rapids until retiring in 1983. Mildred moved into Dell Rapids in 2018.



Mildred was a member of the Chester United Methodist Church. She was a Sunday school teacher and was active in the United Methodist Women. She served on the Chester School Board and enjoyed gardening, canning, reading, and refinishing furniture.



Mildred is survived by her children: Diana Jorgenson, Wentworth, Craig Jorgenson, Dell Rapids, and Brian Jorgenson, Dell Rapids; granddaughter, Hannah Jorgenson, Grand Junction, Colorado; step grandson, Hunter (Ashley) Weber, Hutchinson, Minnesota; sister, Verla (Ron) Thompson, Sioux Falls; brother, Alton (Delores) Tokheim, Dell Rapids; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Norman on May 31, 1993, infant daughter, Debra Ann; and sibling: Marilyn Graber and Ron Tokheim.

