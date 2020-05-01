Mildred "Millie" L. Schmidt, 91, of Belle Fourche died Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the Belle Estate.
Millie was born February 21, 1929 in Strasburg, North Dakota to Andrew and Frances (Scherr) Lipp. The family moved to South Dakota when Millie was in grade school. She graduated from Belle Fourche High School in 1948.
Millie married Ray Schmidt on December 18, 1948 in the rectory of St. Paul Catholic Church. They were married for 62 years.
She worked at the Tri State Café for a number of years. She was a member of the Bit and Spur Club, she taught CCD for many years and was a member of St. Paul's Altar Society. She also was active in Relay For Life and Heart Walk Team.
Millie lived her faith, she loved her family (kids, grandkids, great grandkids) and any of the neighbor kids. Their home was always open to all of their childrens friends. There were several people in her life that although they weren't blood related, they were her family and called her ""Mom"". She loved having holiday dinners and any special occasions at her house where she would be surrounded by her family. On the Fourth of July everyone was always welcome to Millie and Ray's for her ""wimpys"" after the parade. She loved to go walking outside and at the rec center up to 4-5 miles a day. Being able to visit while she was out always made her day.
Grateful for sharing her life are her children, Dan (Rena) Schmidt of Casper, WY, Connie (Clyde) Arneson of Elm Springs, SD, Bruce Schmidt of Belle Fourche, Arleen (Larry) Woodley of Fox Island, WA, Randy (Rhonda) Schmidt of Belle Fourche, Diane (Gregg) Watson of Belle Fourche, Dennis (Michelle) Schmidt of Belle Fourche, Brian (Melody) Schmidt of Belle Fourche and Rick Schmidt of Brookings, SD; a sister, Lorraine Hale of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren, Jessica (Derek) Harkins, Jennifer (Tim) Janssen, Chase Arneson (Shannon Royer), Kelsey (Justin) Hansen, David (Yalda) Woodley, Kayla Woodley, Travis (Erika) Woodley, Brooke and Jason Schmidt, Ryan Watson, Kaitlyn (Ramsay) Norton, Tyler Kittle and Tanner ""TJ"" Schmidt; great grandchildren, Aidan, Ailee, and Mia Harkins, Colby and Owen Janssen, Cassius Arneson, Abel and Kaylee Hansen, Cameron Bruce Woodley, Jaxson and Landyn Brown and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; 2 infants, Kenny and Marsha Rae; 5 brothers, Leroy, Leo, Mike, Aloys and John Lipp; 5 sisters, Eva Lipp, Barb Lipp, Ann Wald, Regina Stopple and Iona Solmen; brothers-in-law, Jack Hale, Bob Solmen and Art Stopple; sisters-in-law, Ada, Helen and Edna Lipp.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held for immediate family only on Tuesday, April 14 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche. Interment will follow at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche. Kline Funeral Chapel will live stream the funeral and publish it to our live streaming site following the funeral for the public to view at your convenience.
Due to public health concern at this time the family will have a funeral liturgy open to the public at a later date. At that time the website will be updated with the time and date.
The family suggests memorials to St. Paul Catholic Church
An online guest book is available at klinefuneralchapel.com
Published in KELOLAND on May 1, 2020.