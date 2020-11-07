Misty LeeThu was born November 25th, 1981, to Jolynn Rost, and Larry Thu. She would be the only daughter out of their five children. Misty spent her childhood in Sioux Falls with bother her parents, and eventually moved to an acreage in rural Hartford with her mother Jolynn, and her Step Father Ron Rost.



When misty was a child she enjoyed either getting her younger brothers Chris, and LT in trouble, or joining in on the fun. She very much enjoyed her time at the farm. Misty had a bond with Ron unlike any other, and would often talk of the fond memories she had of him.



Life wasn't always easy for Misty, and her family. However, Misty always had this amazing way of pulling everyone together, no matter what, and helping find a way to persevere no matter the battle.In 2002 Misty became a mother to her oldest son Jordan. She would be blessed with three more children to follow; Adrianna, Destiny, and Jerome. She very much enjoyed being a mother, and loved her children dearly. Their success, and happiness in life was her ultimate goal.



Misty found herself with addiction struggles, and fought hard to stay sober, In January 2013 Misty found her faith at Restoration Baptist Church and began her journey to sobriety. It wasn't always an easy battle, however her faith in her Lord never waivered.



On November 4th 2020 at 38 years old Misty went home to be with The Lord. Although her death was sudden and unexpected her family is at peace knowing that she passed away sober, faithful, and happy.



Misty is survived by her father Larry Thu, her mother Jolynn Rost, her brothers Carl, Russell, LT, and Chris. She left behind many nieces and nephews who she adored, and who loved her dearly.



A funeral service will be held for Misty at Heritage Funeral Home on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Family will be present for visitation on Monday from 2:00-4:00 p.m. to greet guests two hours prior to her funeral.

There will be a supper held at Restoration Baptist Church following the funeral service on Monday night. The address is 1034 N Spring Ave.



