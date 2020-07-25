1/1
Myrna Rae (Hughes) Westra
1937 - 2020

Myrna Rae Westra (Hughes) died peacefully in her home on July 23, 2020 in Sioux Falls, SD, following a four year fight with cancer. She also suffered with macular degeneration; which finally ended her reading and artwork that she loved.

Myrna is survived by her husband, Marlin, her children, Mike (Robin) Westra, Fort Collins, CO, Mitzi Westra (Frank Felice), Indianapolis, IN, and Marty (Jeanette) Westra, Sioux Falls, SD, siblings, Peg Wierda, Rogers, AR, Pauline Shaller, Sioux Falls, SD, Nancy Jordan, Minneapolis, MN, Jon Hughes, Winner, SD, Sally Calkins, Sioux Falls, SD, Mike Hughes, Sioux Falls, SD; 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and 2 siblings, Don Hughes and Helen Schneider.

Myrna was born on December 11, 1937 in Ireton, IA to Albert and Margaret (Miller) Hughes. She grew up strong and very athletic, with a keen sense of humor. She graduated from Ireton High School in 1955. She married Marlin Westra, her high school sweetheart, in 1957. Due to Marlin's teaching positions, they lived in various places in the Midwest and Texas. While living in Ireton, she worked at the Otis Radio Factory for 2 years. They later moved to Anthon, IA, where Marlin started teaching high school. They settled in Sioux Falls in 1972.

Myrna was blessed with a left-handed talent for artwork. Their home is filled with her artistic creations. She loved doodling, calligraphy, painting (especially on rocks), and drawing, and her cartoons reflected her humorous outlook on life. She was known for her sense of humor (there was much laughter in our family!) and her love for Jesus. She was an active and dedicated member of various Sioux Falls churches throughout her life and loved to study about how to further God's kingdom. Her most humble desire was that her loved ones know Jesus to be real and to be assured of their salvation.

A funeral service for Myrna will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Central Church in Sioux Falls on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Due to Covid 19 the family asks that people attending the service practice social distancing. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.heritagesfsd.com.

Published in KELOLAND on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Central Church
JUL
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Central Church
Memories & Condolences
July 25, 2020
One of my favorite people! I will always remember Myrna and Marlin coming to my exercise class at church, probably 10 years ago. We had so much fun and would laugh a lot. And it was always a highlight to see them every Sunday morning. Such a beautiful, joy-filled person who radiated Jesus to everyone around her. And, just so real...which I loved. Maybe you can do some "chair-jogging" with Jesus now, Myrna :) I look forward to seeing you again.
Troy Outka
Friend
July 25, 2020
I remember Aunt Myrna especially her faith in Christ, of her detailed art,especially her painted rocks,of the family gatherings that we shared,her smile and the love she had. She is waiting for us in Heaven enjoying being with Jesus.
Thomas Schneider
Family
July 25, 2020
I remember the times spent in family gatherings,the colorful detailed art she painted and drew,the letters and talk of the importance of knowing Jesus as Savior, and the love she had. Knowing of her faith in Jesus,that she waiting for us in Heaven to be with Jesus and the life He has for us.
Thomas Schneider
Family
July 25, 2020
It is sad and hard to think of life without Myrna and her smile and humor. She was bigger than life and one of my closest friends. I will miss her deeply. She is in heaven making rounds—smiling and hugging family and friends (including my mother). Prayers for comfort and many happy memories for Marlin and her family and friends.
Sheryl Horan
Friend
July 25, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. I will never forget our times together, so precious. Many, many good memories. GOD Bless.
Denise Fuller
July 25, 2020
Dear Westra Family, I have great memories of your wife and mother. I knew her as the mom of two great kids and the wife of a Singing Legionnaire. My thoughts are with you at this time. I will be donating to the South Dakota High School Honor Choir in her memory. May God comfort you with wonderful memories of your times together.
Dione Belling
Teacher
July 25, 2020
Myrna was a very special lady. She had a wonderful sense of humor and always had a smile on her face. She brought joy wherever she went. Myrna‘s faith sustained her and she trusted her Savior implicitly.
I was in Bible study with Myrna for many years and she always brought wisdom and insight to our group.
She was loving, faithful, and truly cared for others. I will miss her so very much.
Rene&#8217; Dokken
Friend
July 24, 2020
Myrna was a very special lady indeed. I meet her 3 years ago in our ladies weekly bible study. She brought light, hope, joy and wisdom to our gatherings. She displayed her strong faith in many precious ways. She leaves a legacy of trust in Jesus in the many lives she touched.
Pat Dupert
Friend
July 24, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jo Winkowitsch
July 24, 2020
I loved being with Myrna. Her sense of humor and quick wit blessed me. Marlin is a funny guy, too... But he was so good at being myrna's sidekick while laughing at her jokes. They both made me laugh.

So many years of wisdom, and leadership, and prayers. She was a wonderful example to me.

I am thankful her journey has now taken her to Jesus. It was obvious she loved Him.
But the world is a sadder place with her leaving it. May her memories be cherished as we celebrate her in our hearts.
Jo Winkowitsch
Friend
