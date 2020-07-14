Nancy Painter, 68 of Baltic died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Dougherty Hospice House. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 AM Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls. Service will be livestreamed at the Minnehaha Funeral Home & Cremation Services Facebook Page. Interment will follow at approximately 12:30 PM at the Montrose Cemetery, Montrose. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Friday at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Baltic.



Nancy Carol Painter was born November 21, 1951 to Everette and Sylvia Pearson in Salem, SD. She graduated from Salem High School in 1970. While on a youth-group hayride her junior year, she met the love of her life, Dale Painter of Montrose, SD, and they were married April 15, 1972.



Nancy earned her LPN degree through the Sioux Falls School of Practical Nursing from Sioux Valley Hospital and acquired her RN degree through the Presentation College of McKennan in Sioux Falls. During her 41 years as a nurse, 33 years were spent working in the Rehab Unit of Avera McKennan Hospital. The last 6 years of her career, she enjoyed becoming a traveling nurse. On these travels, she would bring her daughters and grandkids to sight-see various places with her.



Nancy loved spending time with her family- she especially loved having special times with her grandkids; being a grandma was one of the highlights of her life. She travelled many miles over the years to be with Dale and her son on the many railroad projects they would be working on.



She loved a wide-range of activities from sewing, crocheting, knitting, painting, flower gardening and scrapbooking. She had so much pride in designing and seeing the fruition of her dream house being built in Baltic, SD. In her retirement years, she and Dale enjoyed traveling, especially their two wonderful trips to Alaska. Nancy was a true servant of the Lord and known for her strong faith, compassion, and generosity for her patients, family and those who knew and loved her. As a young woman, she accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior and let HIS example guide her character; she had peace knowing that Heaven was her true home.



Grateful for having shared her life is her husband Dale of 48 years, daughters Rachelle (Grant) Anderson of Sioux Falls, Kimberly (Loren) Konda of Garretson and son, Michael (Cathy) Painter of Baltic; 7 grandchildren, Ryland Anderson, Katherine, Nathan, Tyler & Jackson Konda; Jaelyn & Haedyn Painter, nieces/nephews, one brother, Ronald Pearson and sister, Marilyn Morgan.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Jim Pearson, and sister, Valerie Lange.





