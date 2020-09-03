1/1
Nancy Marie Anderson
1951-2020
Nancy Marie Anderson, 69, passed away on September 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Survivors include her son, Jesse (Felicia) Stout; grandchildren, Abigail, Uriah, Eliza; siblings, Lynnette (Ron) Rother, David (Mary) Everetts, Danny (Carol) Everetts, Jon (Connie) Everetts; parents, Dean and Janet Everetts; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Celebration of life service will be 11:00am Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Calvary Chapel, 1605 W. 51st Street, Sioux Falls, SD.

Published in KELOLAND on Sep. 3, 2020.
September 3, 2020
Jesse, I'm sorry for the loss of your mom. I remember you as my art student many years ago.
Vickie Schumacher
Teacher
September 3, 2020
Worked with Nancy at Stewart's in the Western Mall. She was one of the kindest, most selfless people. I have many fond memories of Nancy. She was so kind and took me to the hospital when my daughter was born. She babysat my oldest son when I had appointments. Her thoughtfulness was never ending. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family.
Diane Garry
Friend
September 2, 2020
She was a wonderful woman, easy to visit with and she did my hair for over 20 yrs. I will miss her dearly. I was always waiting to go to my weekly appointment and she always did such a good job with my hair and would try different styles, can't believe that she was taken from us. I love her and miss her.
alice pollman
Friend
September 2, 2020
RIP.
Dave Linton
Acquaintance
