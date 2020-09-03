Nancy Marie Anderson, 69, passed away on September 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Survivors include her son, Jesse (Felicia) Stout; grandchildren, Abigail, Uriah, Eliza; siblings, Lynnette (Ron) Rother, David (Mary) Everetts, Danny (Carol) Everetts, Jon (Connie) Everetts; parents, Dean and Janet Everetts; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Celebration of life service will be 11:00am Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Calvary Chapel, 1605 W. 51st Street, Sioux Falls, SD.
