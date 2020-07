Geddes - Neil Raysby, 88, died at his home in Geddes, SD on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Funeral service will be Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10:30 AM at United Methodist Church in Geddes with burial following in Pleasant Lawn Cemetery in Geddes. Visitation will be Monday, July 27, 2020 from 6 - 8 PM at United Methodist Church in Geddes with a prayer service at 7:00 PM. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Armour.





