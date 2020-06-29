Neva Hasbrouck, age 65 of Belle Fourche and Casper WY, died Saturday, June 27, 2020 at her home in Belle Fourche, surrounded by her loving family. The funeral service will be held 1pm Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche SD. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. The service will be live streamed on the obituary page at the funeral home’s website. Interment will take place at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in North Platte NE. Neva Lynn Evans was born March 1, 1955 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. She was the daughter of Ralph and Velma (Proctor) Evans. At a young age, Neva moved with her family to the Denver Colorado area. In 1973 she graduated from the Wheatridge High School. Neva was united in marriage to Kenneth Hasbrouck in Casper, Wyoming. To this union a son and a daughter were born: Ryan and Kenna. Following their marriage Neva and Ken lived in Casper for many years. For the past four years, she has lived in Belle Fourche, SD. Neva was an avid crafter and she loved flea markets and auctions. Her greatest love though, was her grandchildren. She loved to attend their many events, from dance to hockey. Neva’s personality was special. She was outgoing and fun, and a magnet wherever she went. Everybody loved to be around her. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. Neva is survived by her husband, Kenneth of Casper WY: son, Ryan (Michelle) of Casper WY; daughter, Kenna Hasbrouck of Casper WY; mother, Velma Collins of Belle Fourche SD; 5 grandchildren, Tyler, Haylie, Brandon Hasbrouck, Josh Lijewski and Shelby Waples; and great granddaughter, Emmalynne Jo Waples. She was also survived by her brother, Glen Evans of St. Croix, Virgin Islands; sisters, Laura (David) Mayo of Gillette WY, and Linda (Ron) Rose of Arvada CO; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Evans; step-fathers, Tom Nelson and Pete Collins.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store