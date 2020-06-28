Nikki Anderson Rowenhorst Parker, SD
Nikki, daughter of Gladys Wilson Anderson, Robert Montondo and Wallace Anderson was born in Sioux Falls, SD on June 25, 1946. She passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday June 25, 2020.
Survivors include: husband Ron, daughter Mindy, step daughters Faith and Charity, stepson Josh and 10 grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Reid, sister Betsy, many neices and nephews.
A visitation with family present, will take place on Wednesday, July 1st from 5-7pm at Heritage Funeral Home. The family would like to encourage visitors to wear masks to the visitation.
The family requests no flowers. Monetary donations may be made in her name to Children's Inn 409 N Western Ave Sioux Falls, SD 57104.
Published in KELOLAND on Jun. 28, 2020.