Nikki truly was the free spirit in our family always offering another perspective with an open mind and heart filled with love. She loved the simple things and cherished friendships made near and far. My life has been enriched because of her. Her spirit will be with my brother Ron and her daughter Mindy always gently reminding them she is not far. She will always put a smile on our faces as we keep her close in our hearts.

Karen Bence

Family