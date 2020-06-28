Nikki L. Rowenhorst
1946 - 2020
Nikki Anderson Rowenhorst Parker, SD

Nikki, daughter of Gladys Wilson Anderson, Robert Montondo and Wallace Anderson was born in Sioux Falls, SD on June 25, 1946. She passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday June 25, 2020.

Survivors include: husband Ron, daughter Mindy, step daughters Faith and Charity, stepson Josh and 10 grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Reid, sister Betsy, many neices and nephews.

A visitation with family present, will take place on Wednesday, July 1st from 5-7pm at Heritage Funeral Home. The family would like to encourage visitors to wear masks to the visitation.



The family requests no flowers. Monetary donations may be made in her name to Children's Inn 409 N Western Ave Sioux Falls, SD 57104.

Published in KELOLAND on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 28, 2020
Oh Nikki, I loved your spirit, attitude, and you were always fighting for the underdog. Thank you so much for supporting my family. You will be missed. Loved your posts on facebook, YOU ROCKED. You will be missed. Hugs going out to your family.
Jackie Lukes
Friend
June 28, 2020
I known Nikki since 1978. She was great friend. She touched some many lives. She will truly be missed. My heartfill thoughts and prayers go out the family RIP Nikki.
Mary Mahoney
Friend
June 27, 2020
Nikki truly was the free spirit in our family always offering another perspective with an open mind and heart filled with love. She loved the simple things and cherished friendships made near and far. My life has been enriched because of her. Her spirit will be with my brother Ron and her daughter Mindy always gently reminding them she is not far. She will always put a smile on our faces as we keep her close in our hearts.
Karen Bence
Family
June 27, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Rest well my friend.. You are no longer suffering ❤
Pat Ez
Friend
June 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful woman. I will love you and miss you always.
JR Griffel
Family
June 27, 2020
June 27, 2020
June 27, 2020
June 27, 2020
Mindy Loewen
Daughter
June 27, 2020
My buddy Nikki<br />August 2018
Nikki was and is a free spirit! I loved her so much!! I met her at Valley Drive (UCP) and she was a huge support to me then. And throughout the years. I loved her wit and humor!! And she was a fierce and protective friend and ally! My partner and I attended her wedding at UCP. I felt like she was my sister actually. I look forward to seeing her again at the end of my life. I wish her a safe, pain free journey into the next world!!
Jkim Winn
Friend
